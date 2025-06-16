The Hot Dog Rule Martha Stewart Absolutely Will Not Break

Hot dog toppings can be a thorny subject — maybe not up there with politics or religion, but close — so, if Martha Stewart, the doyen of the lifestyle world, chimes in on the subject, there's bound to be a hubbub. When she posted on Instagram about Chicago-style hot dogs, she mentioned her topping rule that she won't break and got some of her followers a bit riled up. The lifestyle entreprenuer isn't one to hold back about her dislikes, whether it's aprons or ingredient fads, like truffle oil, which Stewart detests because, she says, it's synthetic and clings to your taste buds.

So, when she listed the standard Chicago hot dog toppings — dill pickles, tomatoes, chopped onion, sweet relish, yellow mustard, sport peppers, and celery salt — she was clear about one thing. "Beyond that, there's really only one steadfast rule — no ketchup," she wrote. The backlash came quickly with a poster insisting ketchup belongs on all hot dogs, with others agreeing with Stewart that ketchup is a non-starter. But, did Stewart mean she was anti-ketchup on all hot dogs?