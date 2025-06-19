The Popular Fast Food Chain That Once Served A Burger With 100 Patties On It
In-N-Out is a West Coast staple in fast food, with even professional chefs like Anthony Bourdain claiming this fast food burger as a favorite. The beef patties and secret sauce come together for a far-out experience that's won a loyal fanbase over the years. When it comes to making a good burger, the sky's the limit. No, seriously, In-N-Out once made a burger so long that if you were to stand it up straight, it'd hit your chandelier. Only someone with a wingspan comparable to Michael Phelps could fit the entire meal in their hands, and it'd be an Olympic feat to try eating the whole thing.
The 100 x 100 In-N-Out burger is the stuff of urban legend — the type of story passed down as myth from parent to child — but we're here to tell you: it's real. It's 100 beef patties with cheese and toppings between two buns. The 100 x 100 consists of around 20,000 calories, which is roughly the daily recommended intake for at least 10 people (or one horse) altogether. This monstrosity is believed to be the reason the chain set its largest single burger size to 4 x 4 on the not-so-secret menu. While you can't order the original 100 x 100 today, you can learn about the people who brought it to life.
It is possible to eat a 100 x 100 burger ... but should you?
It was Halloween, 2004, and a group of slightly inebriated friends in Las Vegas decided to order a 100 x 100 burger from In-N-Out. The order was registered on the receipt as a double with 98 extra patties and cheese for a total of $97.66, including tax. The largest order this Vegas In-N-Out had ever prepared was a 24 x 24, but it fulfilled the request nonetheless. It took eight friends almost two hours to complete the 100 x 100, with two participants ingesting up to 20 patties each.
The only thing wilder than a group of friends being able to finish the 100 x 100 is a single person doing the same. In a 2019 Twitch stream, competitive eater Molly Schuyler was able to get her hands on one of these burgers, and she proceeded to eat all 100 patties, with drizzles of In-N-Out's secret sauce on the side. Do not attempt this at home.
The 100 x 100 is far from practical if you want a boatload of In-N-Out burgers. It'd be better to place a large order of individual burgers and call the staff ahead of time to see what's possible. The burgers are more likely to be cooked and seasoned well, complete with tasty toppings, and prepped with care. Ordering one of the doubles with 98 extra patties and cheese singles would cost approximately $182 with today's menu prices, so maybe bigger isn't always better.