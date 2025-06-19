The Popular Fast Food Chain That Once Served A Burger With 100 Patties On It

In-N-Out is a West Coast staple in fast food, with even professional chefs like Anthony Bourdain claiming this fast food burger as a favorite. The beef patties and secret sauce come together for a far-out experience that's won a loyal fanbase over the years. When it comes to making a good burger, the sky's the limit. No, seriously, In-N-Out once made a burger so long that if you were to stand it up straight, it'd hit your chandelier. Only someone with a wingspan comparable to Michael Phelps could fit the entire meal in their hands, and it'd be an Olympic feat to try eating the whole thing.

The 100 x 100 In-N-Out burger is the stuff of urban legend — the type of story passed down as myth from parent to child — but we're here to tell you: it's real. It's 100 beef patties with cheese and toppings between two buns. The 100 x 100 consists of around 20,000 calories, which is roughly the daily recommended intake for at least 10 people (or one horse) altogether. This monstrosity is believed to be the reason the chain set its largest single burger size to 4 x 4 on the not-so-secret menu. While you can't order the original 100 x 100 today, you can learn about the people who brought it to life.