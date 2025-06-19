Upgrade Basic Smoothies With A Spicy Jalapeño Twist

Generally speaking, all you need to do in order to add jalapeños to a smoothie is add a pepper to the blender and mix it all together. Most recipes recommend using one whole jalapeño; some say you can include two if you want a stronger spice level. Very little prep work is required. You can add the pepper whole or slice it up. It's generally recommended that you remove the stems first at the very least, though. Otherwise, the only other potential prep work required is removing the seeds.

Much of the heat comes from the seeds, so if you want to reduce the spice level somewhat but still retain the pepper's flavor, try removing them first. To do so, cut the pepper in half lengthwise and use a paring knife or a spoon to carefully remove the seeds and the white membrane that they're attached to, too. After that, the process is the same; just add the pepper to your mixture and blend. For some extra flavor, try adding salt to the smoothie to really bring out the taste of the jalapeños.