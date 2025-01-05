If You're Not Adding Salt To Your Smoothies, You're Missing Out
Smoothies are a convenient and delicious way to get a healthy dose of fruits, veggies, and important nutrients. Whether you're enjoying them for breakfast, as a post-workout boost, or as a midday snack, a good smoothie can easily set you up for success. Smoothies are also extremely customizable, which means there are nearly endless ways to upgrade your drink. The next time you blend one up, take your smoothie to the next level by adding a pinch of salt. It might seem unusual, but salt has a habit of making everything taste a little better.
Salt has the power to bring out the best in every ingredient, from chia seeds to perfectly prepped frozen bananas. Salt can highlight the natural sweetness of fruits, so you don't need to add any extras or artificial sweeteners. It also helps reduce any bitterness from greens or protein powders, so your smoothie can be as delicious as it is nutritious. A spoonful of sugar may be fun, but just a pinch of salt is game-changing.
Salt enhances every flavor
Adding salt to your smoothie is incredibly easy, and a little goes a long way. Typically, just a pinch, or an 1/8 of a teaspoon, of kosher salt, sea salt, or Himalayan pink salt is enough to make a noticeable difference in flavor without overwhelming the drink. Avoid table salt, as it's often overly processed and may contain additives that don't contribute positively to the flavor profile. Instead, choose a natural, mineral-rich salt that can subtly boost your smoothie without being too salty. If you need help picking, check out our guide to some of the best types of salt. When you first try out this trick, add salt at the end so you can get a good idea of how it will affect the flavors, then once you know how much to add you can toss it directly in the blender.
Salt is a very versatile ingredient, but it doesn't go with everything. If your smoothie already contains salty elements like peanut butter, adding even more salt might be overkill. Some plant-based milks also contain extra salt. Adding a bit of salt may be a small change, but it will make a big difference in how your smoothie tastes. So will giving your blender a deep clean, since it's probably a lot dirtier than you think!