If You're Not Adding Salt To Your Smoothies, You're Missing Out

Adding salt to your smoothie is incredibly easy, and a little goes a long way. Typically, just a pinch, or an 1/8 of a teaspoon, of kosher salt, sea salt, or Himalayan pink salt is enough to make a noticeable difference in flavor without overwhelming the drink. Avoid table salt, as it's often overly processed and may contain additives that don't contribute positively to the flavor profile. Instead, choose a natural, mineral-rich salt that can subtly boost your smoothie without being too salty. If you need help picking, check out our guide to some of the best types of salt. When you first try out this trick, add salt at the end so you can get a good idea of how it will affect the flavors, then once you know how much to add you can toss it directly in the blender.

Salt is a very versatile ingredient, but it doesn't go with everything. If your smoothie already contains salty elements like peanut butter, adding even more salt might be overkill. Some plant-based milks also contain extra salt. Adding a bit of salt may be a small change, but it will make a big difference in how your smoothie tastes. So will giving your blender a deep clean, since it's probably a lot dirtier than you think!