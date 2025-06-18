Bobby Flay's Favorite Breakfast Spot In Los Angeles Is A Farm-To-Table Eatery

When celebrity chef Bobby Flay snags breakfast in the City of Angels, chances are good you'll find him posted up at Salt's Cure, a buzzy farm-to-table spot that the Food Network star named as his top breakfast joint in Los Angeles. Renowned for its griddle cakes, Salt's Cure has found itself on numerous "best of" lists since opening as just a small store in 2010. Founded by chef Chris Phelps, the beloved eatery takes pride in its ethical butchery practices and use of locally sourced fresh ingredients from the farmer's market.

Salt's Cure's breakfast menu allows patrons to build their own breakfast with its signature oatmeal griddle cakes topped with sugary cinnamon butter and classics like eggs, pork sausage, cured bacon, and hash browns. The "all-star" is the best-seller, coming with two pieces of bacon, two sausages, two eggs, and two griddle cakes, plus a biscuit with jam. The restaurant also offers seasonal soups and salads, trendy avocado toast, and sandwiches, including a cheeseburger and a pulled chicken BBQ with a ranch slaw.