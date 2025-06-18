The California Highway Stop That Also Serves Some Of The Freshest Steaks

To many, California is a foodie paradise. There are tons of historic restaurants in California, as well as modern hidden gems. There are also plenty of cuisine options available, from authentic Mexican food to amazing steakhouses. You can seemingly find great eats almost everywhere you look.

When it comes to steak specifically, many assume that you need to be in one of the big cities to get a fresh, delicious cut of meat. While it's true that there are great steakhouses in Los Angeles and other metro hubs in California, there are also equally delicious options tucked away in unassuming places. Harris Ranch Prime Steakhouse is a great example. Located between Los Angeles and San Francisco in Coalinga, this steakhouse serves up fresh steaks utilizing a farm-to-table cuisine concept, all while sitting near a Shell gas station just off of I-5.

A steakhouse right outside of a gas station doesn't sound like the prime spot to stop and get some prime beef, but don't knock it until you try it. After all, there are gas stations that serve fresh Texas BBQ, so don't let the proximity to the fuel pump throw you off. The steakhouse's use of fresh meat from the ranch is well worth the stop, often earning the praise of travelers online.