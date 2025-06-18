The California Highway Stop That Also Serves Some Of The Freshest Steaks
To many, California is a foodie paradise. There are tons of historic restaurants in California, as well as modern hidden gems. There are also plenty of cuisine options available, from authentic Mexican food to amazing steakhouses. You can seemingly find great eats almost everywhere you look.
When it comes to steak specifically, many assume that you need to be in one of the big cities to get a fresh, delicious cut of meat. While it's true that there are great steakhouses in Los Angeles and other metro hubs in California, there are also equally delicious options tucked away in unassuming places. Harris Ranch Prime Steakhouse is a great example. Located between Los Angeles and San Francisco in Coalinga, this steakhouse serves up fresh steaks utilizing a farm-to-table cuisine concept, all while sitting near a Shell gas station just off of I-5.
A steakhouse right outside of a gas station doesn't sound like the prime spot to stop and get some prime beef, but don't knock it until you try it. After all, there are gas stations that serve fresh Texas BBQ, so don't let the proximity to the fuel pump throw you off. The steakhouse's use of fresh meat from the ranch is well worth the stop, often earning the praise of travelers online.
About Harris Ranch Prime Steakhouse
The Harris Ranch Prime Steakhouse is a restaurant extension of the Harris Ranch Resort. The resort and its included restaurants are a byproduct of the Harris family, who upstarted the same ranch that supplies the restaurants with delicious and fresh meat, including steaks. The Harris Ranch, which was founded in 1937, is actually so close to the steakhouse that some customers have stated they could smell the cows out in the pasture.
A steakhouse by a pasture and a gas station doesn't sound appetizing at first, but this is exactly what makes this steakhouse so special. Its meat is as fresh as possible, so combined with how meticulously crafted the menu is, the entire experience is streamlined to highlight what steak at its absolute best can be. While the steakhouse is indeed attached to a well-maintained resort, you don't have to be staying there to enjoy the food.
The one drawback is that the location definitely makes it a bit of a trek. Despite this, customers still think the Harris Ranch Prime Steakhouse is worth the trip. Many online have praised the steakhouse for its beef quality, as well as its menu that ranges from steak and eggs to choice ribeye. Some have even gone out of their way to visit the restaurant repeatedly during road trips due to how good the meat is.