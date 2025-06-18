Why Jell-O Is Sort Of A Big Deal In Utah

Jell-O is something adults and kids can all agree on — it's yummy. But in Utah, it holds an extra special place in peoples' hearts, and the craze goes far beyond the basic gelatin dessert to encompass the iconic Jell-O brand. The story itself is deeply rooted in the brand's history and its efforts to establish itself as an ideal staple for members of the Mormon religion, who often have large families and are encouraged to store large quantities of food in the home. Jell-O's powdered form made this easy, and you could use it to make a wide range of desserts. In fact, Jell-O concoctions are just one of many vintage dessert fads that need a comeback. But the brand saw a slump in sales as time went on and moms across the country began leaving the home to work, and desserts evolved.

Clever marketing techniques over the years managed to keep interest alive, especially in Utah, where residents loved the family appeal of the dessert. And, as some suggest, Mormon families were able to serve a sugary indulgence that didn't break the religion's rules against vices like coffee. By the time Jell-O celebrated its 100th birthday in 1997, Salt Lake City, Utah's capital city, was the number one market for Jell-O sales, solidifying the gelatin treat's hold on the state. In fact, the state legislature even got in on the act of making Jell-O a Utah staple, naming it the state's official snack in 2001.