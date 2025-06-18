Why Jell-O Is Sort Of A Big Deal In Utah
Jell-O is something adults and kids can all agree on — it's yummy. But in Utah, it holds an extra special place in peoples' hearts, and the craze goes far beyond the basic gelatin dessert to encompass the iconic Jell-O brand. The story itself is deeply rooted in the brand's history and its efforts to establish itself as an ideal staple for members of the Mormon religion, who often have large families and are encouraged to store large quantities of food in the home. Jell-O's powdered form made this easy, and you could use it to make a wide range of desserts. In fact, Jell-O concoctions are just one of many vintage dessert fads that need a comeback. But the brand saw a slump in sales as time went on and moms across the country began leaving the home to work, and desserts evolved.
Clever marketing techniques over the years managed to keep interest alive, especially in Utah, where residents loved the family appeal of the dessert. And, as some suggest, Mormon families were able to serve a sugary indulgence that didn't break the religion's rules against vices like coffee. By the time Jell-O celebrated its 100th birthday in 1997, Salt Lake City, Utah's capital city, was the number one market for Jell-O sales, solidifying the gelatin treat's hold on the state. In fact, the state legislature even got in on the act of making Jell-O a Utah staple, naming it the state's official snack in 2001.
Jell-O's versatility makes it popular in Utah and beyond
Utah is no stranger to foods that help solidify its culinary reputation, like a Utah classic, fry sauce. This unique dipping sauce, which is basically a mixture of ketchup and mayonnaise that has been around since 1940 and is delicious with fries and burgers, is just one of many things that make the state's foodie scene stand out from the crowd. Take, for example, the state's many soda shops like Swig, a chain that started in the Southern Utah town of St. George. Thanks to spots like Swig, the soda shop scene of Utah is garnering all sorts of attention these days. But unlike Utah's soda shops that allow Mormons to get their fill of sugar and caffeine, Jell-O has transcended the popularity of Utah and continues to be loved in many forms, both in the state and beyond.
Kids everywhere stand by this time-honored snack, whether it's in the form of cubed gelatin in a rainbow of colors and flavors, or added to cake mixes for moister, sweeter, colorful cakes. So it stands to reason that Utah, one of the five states with the highest birthrates in the country according to World Population Review, would be a top target market for the brand. But while kids love snacking on this sweet treat in gelatin or cake form, adults tend to gravitate to a more grown-up version, complete with a hefty dose of alcohol (liquored-up Jell-O shots are easy to master). While you may not find this adult-themed Jell-O treat as prevalently in Utah as you would in other states, you will definitely find it in plenty of pantries throughout Utah, especially wherever there are large families to feed.