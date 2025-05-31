Never Skip This Step For Homemade Jell-O Shots

If you've ever tried to pop Jell-O shots out of a mold only to have them tear, crumble, or flat-out stick, you're not alone. It's a common mistake, but it's also one that's very easy to prevent. The fix? Don't skip prepping your muffin tin or silicone mold. It might sound unnecessary, but that one extra step makes all the difference when it's time to serve.

It's one thing to learn how to make Jell-O, and it's another thing making sure your Jell-O is neat. That way, you avoid scooping out a sticky mess with a spoon. After you've grabbed your box of Jell-O, and before you pour in your liquid mixture, give each cup a quick spritz of baking spray. After that, use a paper towel to gently rub out the excess. You're not trying to coat the pan in oil. Instead, you want just the slightest bit of grease, which acts as a release barrier. This ensures the Jell-O firms up while still being easy to remove.

And don't worry, this doesn't affect the flavor. The grease doesn't seep into the Jell-O or change the texture in any noticeable way. It's just there to help your shots stay intact and look great on the plate. This goes a long way when you're either hosting a party or just making a fun treat for friends.