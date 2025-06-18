Here's Why Only Shopping The Perimeter Of A Supermarket Is A Mistake

It is understood that hitting the grocery store on an empty stomach is less than advisable, as you risk impulse purchases that likely won't fulfill your health needs or budgetary goals. The same is true of only shopping the perimeter at your local supermarket. While you might have thought of perimeter shopping to be a way of "hacking" your grocery needs, fresh fruit and vegetables are no longer the sole features of this section. Big chains have discovered that this heavy foot traffic area was losing its high profit potential, and decided to shake up the perimeter's contents. Now, what you'll find are tempting colorful displays stacked with sweet treats, bright packaging, and quick "ready meals" that don't always offer you the nutrition you're after.

That's not to say that you shouldn't shop in this area at all; it's a good starting point, especially when you've taken the time to plan your meals in advance. For those who tend to hit the supermarket two or more times a week (our heart goes out to you), keeping a reverse shopping list may help with the fluorescent-lighting-induced headache. This trick also helps prevent food waste and buildup of partially-used ingredients in your kitchen at home.

Shopping the whole store, not just the perimeter, is especially useful when it comes to those canned goods that are just as buried in the grocery store aisles as they are in your personal pantry. Keeping track of what you have as it runs out is a great way to direct your route as you venture away from the perimeter the next time you enter your local store. What you miss when you exclusively shop the surrounding border is a wealth of health-conscious, wallet-friendly cooking staples that will elevate your cooking game and leave you satisfied with your weekly spend.