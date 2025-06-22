The McDonald's Sprite Hack That Will Make Your Drink Taste Like Cotton Candy
One of the most enjoyable things about a trip to McDonald's is hacking the menu. With the help of some creative ordering, you can hack nearly every menu item — from making a cheaper version of the Big Mac to a superior Filet-O-Fish sandwich. In fact, there's even ways to hack drinks.
Recently, thanks to the invention of a brand new Sprite hack at McDonald's went viral. According to social media, you can order a bubbly drink that tastes like cotton candy. To achieve this, order a Sprite (most customers opt for a medium or a large) and add three pumps of French vanilla syrup. Customers already like ordering Sprite at McDonald's due its extra crispy mouthfeel. Now, this hack has presented a new and exciting way to enjoy the already popular beverage. The question is: Is it worth it?
How does cotton candy Sprite work?
So far, there isn't any records of customers being upcharged for the addition of French vanilla syrup in their drink. However, it is worth noting this hack is only possible when ordering in person, as this particular customization for Sprite isn't available for online ordering (regardless of if it's set for pickup or delivery).
As for the taste, most of the responses were positive, but not everyone can agree on whether the drink actually tastes like cotton candy. Several TikTok users, YouTubers, and even McDonald's employees think that the cotton candy label is accurate. On the other hand, some have said that while it tastes good, it's more like a simple vanilla Sprite than anything else.
The drink's appearance, though, is a bigger point of contention. Some people on social media have shared images of a blue soda with pink cotton candy topping, which isn't what you'll receive if you order this hack. The cotton candy Sprite just looks like a regular clear soda, much to the disappointment of some.