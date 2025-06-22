The McDonald's Sprite Hack That Will Make Your Drink Taste Like Cotton Candy

So far, there isn't any records of customers being upcharged for the addition of French vanilla syrup in their drink. However, it is worth noting this hack is only possible when ordering in person, as this particular customization for Sprite isn't available for online ordering (regardless of if it's set for pickup or delivery).

As for the taste, most of the responses were positive, but not everyone can agree on whether the drink actually tastes like cotton candy. Several TikTok users, YouTubers, and even McDonald's employees think that the cotton candy label is accurate. On the other hand, some have said that while it tastes good, it's more like a simple vanilla Sprite than anything else.

The drink's appearance, though, is a bigger point of contention. Some people on social media have shared images of a blue soda with pink cotton candy topping, which isn't what you'll receive if you order this hack. The cotton candy Sprite just looks like a regular clear soda, much to the disappointment of some.