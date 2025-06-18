The McDonald's Breakfast Item That Nobody Seems To Pay Attention To
When you think of McDonald's breakfast, the classic Egg McMuffin or buttery hotcakes probably come to mind. But what about the Spicy Egg and Hash Brown Breakfast Wrap? Found only in Canada, this wrap includes a freshly-cracked egg, cheddar cheese, spicy habanero sauce, lettuce, tomato, and a crispy hash brown wrapped in a flour tortilla. It sounds like it should be a hit. So why doesn't it get more love?
TikTok creator @SteelPan.Guy went looking for the least popular McDonald's breakfast item at his local drive-thru, and the cashier seemed pretty certain when they suggested the Spicy Egg and Hash Brown Breakfast Wrap. After trying it, he praised the crunch of the hash brown, and called it "actually pretty tasty," in addition to noting that is could serve as a decent meatless option (it does have egg). However, he concluded by saying that he'd probably never order it again — a lukewarm review that probably echoes why it's so under-ordered.
Redditors are emphatic in their reviews of the wrap, with one claiming that it's "probably one of the worst wraps I've ever tried." They, like others, noted that the lettuce and tomato felt like odd ingredients for a breakfast wrap. Others also comment on the fact that, unlike a breakfast burrito, the wraps are not warmed or toasted – just the egg and hash brown are hot. So, when it's all wrapped together, the whole thing is a mishmash of temperatures and textures that is, apparently, not very satisfying.
Could McDonald's spicy breakfast wrap deserve a second chance?
So, is the Spicy Egg and Hash Brown Breakfast Wrap really one of the items at McDonald's that you should avoid ordering? Despite its underwhelming popularity at one location, it might be worth a second glance, especially for those seeking a lighter breakfast with some zest. After all, a well-balanced breakfast should include more than just proteins and carbs. The addition of lettuce and tomato provides beneficial fiber and a bit of freshness, even if the execution isn't quite perfect. Plus, the online opinion of the wrap isn't so one-sided. Some have even lamented that McDonald's took away the breakfast wraps in the U.S.
While the wrap skips bacon and sausage, it brings flavor through its spicy habanero sauce and the crunch of a well-cooked hash brown. For vegetarians who eat eggs, or anyone bored with the greasy sausage and bacon sandwiches, it offers something at least a little different. For a more savory, satisfying bite, you could always remove the lettuce and tomato, and toast the wrap at home to minimize the sogginess that may come from the veggies. And, at least it's got a fresh-cracked egg, and not those suspicious frozen scrambled eggs!
Discontinuing all-day breakfast might be one of the worst mistakes McDonald's has ever made, but we don't think that the Spicy Egg and Hash Brown Wrap deserves to be on that list!