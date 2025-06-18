The McDonald's Breakfast Item That Nobody Seems To Pay Attention To

When you think of McDonald's breakfast, the classic Egg McMuffin or buttery hotcakes probably come to mind. But what about the Spicy Egg and Hash Brown Breakfast Wrap? Found only in Canada, this wrap includes a freshly-cracked egg, cheddar cheese, spicy habanero sauce, lettuce, tomato, and a crispy hash brown wrapped in a flour tortilla. It sounds like it should be a hit. So why doesn't it get more love?

TikTok creator @SteelPan.Guy went looking for the least popular McDonald's breakfast item at his local drive-thru, and the cashier seemed pretty certain when they suggested the Spicy Egg and Hash Brown Breakfast Wrap. After trying it, he praised the crunch of the hash brown, and called it "actually pretty tasty," in addition to noting that is could serve as a decent meatless option (it does have egg). However, he concluded by saying that he'd probably never order it again — a lukewarm review that probably echoes why it's so under-ordered.

Redditors are emphatic in their reviews of the wrap, with one claiming that it's "probably one of the worst wraps I've ever tried." They, like others, noted that the lettuce and tomato felt like odd ingredients for a breakfast wrap. Others also comment on the fact that, unlike a breakfast burrito, the wraps are not warmed or toasted – just the egg and hash brown are hot. So, when it's all wrapped together, the whole thing is a mishmash of temperatures and textures that is, apparently, not very satisfying.