You May Not Have Noticed This Pricing Change At Dunkin', But Your Wallet Has
Almond milk and oat milk lovers, get excited — you can enjoy your choice of non-dairy milk in your favorite Dunkin' Donuts beverages at no extra charge. This move wasn't just to keep the pace with Starbucks, Panera Bread, and other retailers that are currently offering plant-based milks at the same price as dairy milk — Dunkin' also has been hit with at least one class-action lawsuit accusing the coffee giant of discrimination against lactose-intolerant customers. Before this change, milk substitutes' cost ranged from 50 cents to a whopping $2.15. The chain says that its decision was guided by customer feedback, and that it's hoping it will create a better customer experience.
Try these delicious non-dairy swaps to elevate the flavor profile of your go-to Dunkin' order
Whether you've noticed that dairy doesn't jive well with your tummy or you're just in the mood to try something new, plant-based milks can be a great way to shake up your normal Dunkin' order. Try the brand's beloved matcha latte (which we believe is created using Aiya Sweetened Matcha blend) with oat milk for an uber-creamy way to cool off; or try adding almond milk to your favorite Dunkin' cold brew, which is widely regarded as the best Dunkin' coffee item. There are plenty of ways to nix dairy while still cutting the bitterness that can come with a cold cup of java.