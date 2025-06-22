You May Not Have Noticed This Pricing Change At Dunkin', But Your Wallet Has

Whether you've noticed that dairy doesn't jive well with your tummy or you're just in the mood to try something new, plant-based milks can be a great way to shake up your normal Dunkin' order. Try the brand's beloved matcha latte (which we believe is created using Aiya Sweetened Matcha blend) with oat milk for an uber-creamy way to cool off; or try adding almond milk to your favorite Dunkin' cold brew, which is widely regarded as the best Dunkin' coffee item. There are plenty of ways to nix dairy while still cutting the bitterness that can come with a cold cup of java.