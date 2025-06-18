Here's Why Tea Is Called 'A Cuppa' In The UK

Every country has its own unique colloquialisms, even when it comes to food. They help us connect with the history and culture of a place and help us establish familiarity with things that are meaningful. In some instances, like the American colloquialism "cup of joe," referring to a cup of coffee, the phrase itself is rooted in the history of the country. Some come and go, like the term "dropped egg," which was once common throughout New England to refer to a poached egg. In other cases, such as "cuppa," a term commonly heard in the United Kingdom, the word is simply an abbreviation of "cup" and "of" that has earned itself a place in our official lexicon.

Merriam-Webster defines cuppa as a cup of tea and identifies it as a British term. It first appeared in 1925 in the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, an English-born writer of comic novels, short stories, and plays, and it clearly has stuck around in his home country. Today, it continues to be used as a popular slang, or colloquialism, for an abbreviated version of cup of. And while the "cup of" can be a cup of coffee, it is most often used when referring to a cuppa tea. And while Americans might blur their words when speaking fast, thus uttering the phrase "a cuppa coffee," in the UK, the word is able to stand alone by definition. In other words, ask for a "cuppa" in England, and you can likely expect a nice hot cup of tea.