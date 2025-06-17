The US State That Could Single-Handedly Keep Jell-O In Business

Utah and its Mormon community are known to have an affinity for sweet treats, probably because sugar has been a huge part of agriculture in the area for a long time. The founder of Mormonism, Joseph Smith, even grew up on a farm making maple sugar, and in the late 1800s, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints funded and helped sustain the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company from its inception. A close-knit community with large families, many of them working at these factories, made sugar more accessible in this region than in other parts of the country. The religious prohibition on alcohol and caffeine aside, it's not hard to see why things like "dirty soda" fit right into Mormon life.

As industrialism and trade grew in the 20th century, Jell-O appeared as a godsend (pun unintended) for its accessibility and taste. It was full of fun, fruity flavors as a wholesome dessert to share among several people, requiring little effort to prepare. Cooking has never been easier than "just add water." In the 1960s and 1970s, Jell-O made it a point to have a family-friendly brand image with campaigns featuring America's favorite TV dad at the time, Bill Cosby (pre-reckoning). While it wasn't an inherently Mormon thing, Jell-O nonetheless became a big part of Utah's food scene, with inventive interpretations in recipes like the frog-eye salad. From church potlucks to BYU cafeterias, this sugary, gelatinous dessert is an instant-ready classic.