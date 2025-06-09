Avoid A Sticky Disaster While Pouring Jell-O Shots With One Kitchen Tool

Jell-O shots are fun, jiggly, and frankly, a little bit naughty. Doubling as a snack and a fully alcoholic drink, they are a great addition to any grown-up party that could use a little pep and a lot of flavor. If only making them was as enjoyable as eating them. For such innocent looking little treats, Jell-O shots can be deceptively difficult to make. From squeezing the trays into the fridge (hoping that there is enough space and that no cup will bump or spill) to the absolute terror of pouring (and spilling) the Jell-O liquid into the cups, there's a lot that can go wrong if you're not careful. Luckily, there is one trick that just might make your next batch of Jell-O shots a little less of a mess.

Instead of using a regular mixing bowl to mix and pour your Jell-O shots, use a mixing bowl with a handle and spout. This will allow for more control and precision while pouring and it will prevent your Jell-O mix from flowing over the sides. You can also use a batter bowl, which is a measuring cup that features a handle, spout, and angled sides. However, if you choose to use a batter bowl rather than a spouted mixing bowl, then you'll want to make sure to use a large enough bowl to allow for proper mixing. Batter bowls do have the added benefit of measuring indicators on the side of the bowl. This can help to make more evenly portioned shots. And there you have it! The perfect solution to prevent spilled Jell-O shots.