Singapore Is Home To The World's Best Airport Dining, And We're Honestly Drooling

Many of us pack our own food on travel days to avoid the subpar food offerings at the airport — even if we're slightly doubtful that something homemade will make it through security. But for foodies who are in the know, some airports throughout the world can actually be food destinations. When executed correctly, airports can showcase local and global cuisine from some of the greatest food cities throughout the world. And one of the best airports in the world for food is Singapore's Changi Airport.

In fact, this is an official ranking: Skytrax, a company that conducts audits and passenger satisfaction surveys for airlines and airports, named Changi Airport the World's Best Airport Dining for 2025. This ranking was based on factors like variety of food and restaurants, quality, and value. Changi bested Haneda Airport in Tokyo and Fiumicino Airport in Rome, which sit in second and third place. This ranking is also backed up by SEO for Restaurants, which calculated the best airport for food, comparing the number of food establishments to every million travelers that pass through the airport for variety, as well as restaurant ratings (via Travel + Leisure).

If you have a flight to catch or a long layover in Changi Airport, come hungry — there are over 300 places to dine. The airport itself is a beautiful place to spend some time. The world's largest indoor waterfall is located within the airport — there's also a tree garden, butterfly garden, and a rooftop swimming pool.