Singapore Is Home To The World's Best Airport Dining, And We're Honestly Drooling
Many of us pack our own food on travel days to avoid the subpar food offerings at the airport — even if we're slightly doubtful that something homemade will make it through security. But for foodies who are in the know, some airports throughout the world can actually be food destinations. When executed correctly, airports can showcase local and global cuisine from some of the greatest food cities throughout the world. And one of the best airports in the world for food is Singapore's Changi Airport.
In fact, this is an official ranking: Skytrax, a company that conducts audits and passenger satisfaction surveys for airlines and airports, named Changi Airport the World's Best Airport Dining for 2025. This ranking was based on factors like variety of food and restaurants, quality, and value. Changi bested Haneda Airport in Tokyo and Fiumicino Airport in Rome, which sit in second and third place. This ranking is also backed up by SEO for Restaurants, which calculated the best airport for food, comparing the number of food establishments to every million travelers that pass through the airport for variety, as well as restaurant ratings (via Travel + Leisure).
If you have a flight to catch or a long layover in Changi Airport, come hungry — there are over 300 places to dine. The airport itself is a beautiful place to spend some time. The world's largest indoor waterfall is located within the airport — there's also a tree garden, butterfly garden, and a rooftop swimming pool.
What food should you eat in Singapore's Changi Airport?
The better question may be "What food can you not find in Changi Airport?" This airport seems to have it all, ranging from Claypot Daddy (affordable claypot and hotpot dishes) to Cinnabon. You'll be able to snag traditional Singapore dishes in the 1960s shophouse-themed food court in Terminal 3, where classic dishes like laksa, chili crab, and char kway teow (a stir-fried rice noodle dish) are served. There is plenty of global cuisine, especially in the International Food Hall (T4); here, try Cantonese congee and dim sum, Vietnamese pho, or Japanese donburi bowls. For those craving Western comfort food, head to Wolfgang Puck's The Kitchen for a burger — there are also plenty of international brands if you want something familiar.
Even if you're not hungry, it's worth making a stop to quench your thirst. Sure, you could always stop at Starbucks, but why not sample one of Bacha's 200 varieties of Arabica coffee? Have time for a tea tasting? Stop by TWG Tea in Terminal 4. If you need something a bit stronger, order a drink from Toni the robot bartender, located in the Duty Free stores of Terminals 2 and 3.
If you're feeling overwhelmed, a pro tip is to stop at the staff canteens. These are located in Terminals 1 and 2 — don't worry, despite the name, these are open to passengers. These canteens offer authentic, well-priced hawker cuisine, which is essentially the city-state's street food.