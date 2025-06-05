Can You Bring Homemade Food Through Airport Security? What You Need To Know

There's a lot to think about as you prepare for a flight, from what to pack to whether or not you should bring food. There was once a time when airlines served meals on domestic, but those days are now just a luxury reserved for those lucky enough to fly first class. Sure, you can pay for a meal, but they're overpriced, only offered on certain flights anyway, and mostly consist of snacks. Another option is grabbing food in the airport, but even with fast food chain apps that let you order ahead of time, items are still overpriced and limited.

That makes bringing food you've prepared at home an awfully tempting option. You could pack a snackle box, a plastic container similar to a tackle box that you can pack with snacks and goodies in separate compartments. These creative boxes are fully legal as long as they are properly packed and TSA compliant, but snacks only take you so far. Sometimes you want an actual meal.

Enter cooking at home and stashing a carefully packed meal in your carry-on: It saves you money, keeps you from going hungry, and you know you'll enjoy it because, well, you know what you like! But this tactic raises an interesting question. Is it legal? Does TSA let you carry it through security and onto the plane? Technically yes, but there are some specifics you should familiarize yourself with before you expend the time and effort.