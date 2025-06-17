Sushi Fans Might Remember This Unlimited Buffet-Style Chain That Once Graced The West Coast

Many people assume that sushi has to be expensive, but the introduction of all-you-can-eat sushi and seafood buffets changed that. The prospect of saving money at an all-you-can-eat sushi buffet, while still filling your plate up to your heart's content, greatly appealed to hungry customers. This gave rise to sushi buffet chains that sought to capitalize on this novel idea. One of the biggest sushi buffet-style chains was Todai.

This West Coast chain rose to popularity thanks to its massive buffet counters that featured over 40 kinds of sushi, as well as salads, hot entrees, desserts, and more. At one point, Todai was so popular that new locations would have hour-long lines upon opening. Despite this, the chain suddenly decided to close all of its locations across the United States, citing renovations as the cause.

Todai gave a tentative reopening date of December 2017 for all American locations, but that day came and went, and the locations remained shuttered. Todai's international locations remained open through this, but the company seems to have stuttered to a halt, with the official website being so outdated that it still uses Adobe Flash. Other than the occasional nostalgic post made about the chain online, it would appear Todai has faded from memory for the most part, joining the ranks of chain buffets we will never see again.