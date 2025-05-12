Guy Fieri's Favorite Vegetable Might Not Be What You Expect

Guy Fieri is one of the most adventurous chefs and eaters around. In an interview with Today, he shared the one food he could never live without. When a chef with this resume tells us their favorite thing to eat, we listen. While we expected the answer to be surprising, we were still shocked by his response. The one unexpected vegetable Guy Fieri can't live without is Brussels sprouts.

Fieri actually admitted to not liking this vegetable for a long time, but says he changed his tune after experimenting with many different ways to cook it. He now eats Brussels sprouts at home at least twice a week. After digging into his reasoning, the answer makes a lot of sense.

Brussels sprouts are one of the most versatile vegetables out there. You can drench it with the seasonings of your choice and cook it however you like. From the grill to the oven, Brussels sprouts taste fantastic once roasted, lending a robust, nutty flavor and crispy bite. Its versatility also means it pairs well with dishes across the spectrum, from Asian-fusion cuisine to Guy Fieri's perfect burger. To get some ideas on how to best enjoy this green, let's dig into some of Guy Fieri's own favorite Brussels sprouts recipes.