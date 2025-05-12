Guy Fieri's Favorite Vegetable Might Not Be What You Expect
Guy Fieri is one of the most adventurous chefs and eaters around. In an interview with Today, he shared the one food he could never live without. When a chef with this resume tells us their favorite thing to eat, we listen. While we expected the answer to be surprising, we were still shocked by his response. The one unexpected vegetable Guy Fieri can't live without is Brussels sprouts.
Fieri actually admitted to not liking this vegetable for a long time, but says he changed his tune after experimenting with many different ways to cook it. He now eats Brussels sprouts at home at least twice a week. After digging into his reasoning, the answer makes a lot of sense.
Brussels sprouts are one of the most versatile vegetables out there. You can drench it with the seasonings of your choice and cook it however you like. From the grill to the oven, Brussels sprouts taste fantastic once roasted, lending a robust, nutty flavor and crispy bite. Its versatility also means it pairs well with dishes across the spectrum, from Asian-fusion cuisine to Guy Fieri's perfect burger. To get some ideas on how to best enjoy this green, let's dig into some of Guy Fieri's own favorite Brussels sprouts recipes.
Guy's favorite Brussels sprouts recipes
Guy Fieri is a big fan of the versatility of Brussels sprouts and shared many different ways to make them in interviews and on his shows. For example, in one cooking segment on "Today," he shared his simple, go-to roasted Brussels sprout recipe. To start, he coats Brussels sprouts with balsamic vinegar, sliced red onion, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Next, he slides them into the oven to roast. To turn this dish into a meal, he sautés it together with some bacon-roasted turkey breast and serves in a roasted acorn squash.
Another dish Fieri's made with this vegetable is Brussels sprouts gratin. As he shared on Food Network, he starts by chopping each Brussels sprout about ⅛ inch thick. He then combines these with grated cheese, flour, and seasonings, and adds them to a baking dish with cream. Top it with some breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese, then slide it into the oven to bake. The result is a perfectly creamy casserole.
Other ways Fieri likes Brussels sprouts are shaved raw in a salad and tossed with a vinaigrette, or pan-roasted with pancetta. Still, many other ingredients can boost the flavor of Brussels sprouts, so get creative in your kitchen. As long as you're not eating this vegetable plain or boiled, you can help it achieve its full flavor potential. (And if you still think Brussels sprouts are boring, hot honey can help too.)