The Shake Shack Milkshake We Would Never Order Again

When Chowhound ranked 10 flavors of Shake Shack's eponymous shakes, the Banana Pudding Shake didn't fare so well. Coming in at No. 10, this shake was judged as tasting artificial and too sweet, and being difficult to eat, due to large chunks of wafer cookies that blocked the straw. The good news is, you don't have to worry about accidentally ordering this subpar shake most of the year, as it is a limited-time-only flavor for summer 2025.

There are a couple other points in this shake's favor, too: Chowhound noted that, due to the high quality of Shake Shack's frozen custard (used as the base for its milkshakes), all of the shakes we tried have a pleasing creaminess, and none were actually outright bad. And, like all of Shake Shack's shakes, superior to many other fast food chains' shakes, even the Banana Pudding Shake stands out for being hand-spun rather than pre-mixed in a machine. So, if you like artificially flavored banana candy and don't mind putting in a little work for your shake, the Banana Pudding Shake may not be so bad after all.

Despite Chowhound finding the flavor slightly artificial, the Banana Pudding Shake is actually made with real banana, in addition to banana pudding frozen custard. Vanilla wafer cookies are blended in by hand, and the whole concoction is topped with whipped cream and additional vanilla wafer crumbles. For an extra 50 cents, you can add rainbow sprinkles in support of GLAAD, a non-profit that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights. The sprinkles will be available June and July 2025.