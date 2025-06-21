Our Favorite Way Martha Stewart Prepares Salmon Is So Simple

To make Martha Stewart's simple yet flavor-packed salmon, all you need is honey, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and salmon, of course. You'll mix equal parts honey and Dijon and simply spoon it on top of each salmon fillet, spreading it with the base of the spoon. Broil the fish on high for about 10 minutes per inch of fillet thickness. Cook until delightfully pink, with no redness remaining. You can go from fresh ingredients to a perfectly cooked salmon in less than half an hour. For more flavor, add some lemon juice and olive oil to the honey-mustard glaze. This sweet and savory roasted salmon goes beautifully with roasted veggies or on top of a mixed greens salad.

And if you want more texture on your salmon, with just a few extra minutes, you can get restaurant-quality salmon with the help of a skillet and another Martha Stewart tip. She explains the process to get super crispy skin in an Instagram video. You'll first need to pat the fish dry with a paper towel, then salt it generously with a coarse salt. Stewart recommends pan searing it, skin-side down, in olive oil over medium to high heat. Once the skin is crispy, you can glaze each fillet and finish it in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Compared to more flaky, delicate fish, salmon is relatively forgiving and easy to work with. Just make sure you don't let it dry out in the oven. And with a few tips from Martha, you're well on your way to an amazing meal made in mere minutes.