Martha Stewart's Favorite Foods To Travel With Are, Of Course, Fabulous

Between her expertise in homemaking, crafting, and entertaining, Martha Stewart is a jack of all trades. But perhaps what the New Jersey native is best known for is her knowledge in cooking. She has a beyond-impressive resume when it comes to showing off her culinary skills. From launching her first catering company to writing a jaw-dropping collection of cookbooks, the star has proved in more ways than one that she knows how to throw down in the kitchen. It only makes sense that wherever she goes, good food follows suit. Even if that means thousands of feet up in the air, dining on a certain smoked salmon.

It's no secret that the history of airplane food has led to meal options that aren't so dazzling today (except ginger ale always tastes good when flying). Stewart shares the public's general sentiment on this subject, pushing her to bring her own food while traveling, instead. And as can be expected of someone of Stewart's caliber, these go-to goodies are elevated beyond the usual pouch of peanuts and bag of pretzels.