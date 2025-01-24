Martha Stewart's Favorite Foods To Travel With Are, Of Course, Fabulous
Between her expertise in homemaking, crafting, and entertaining, Martha Stewart is a jack of all trades. But perhaps what the New Jersey native is best known for is her knowledge in cooking. She has a beyond-impressive resume when it comes to showing off her culinary skills. From launching her first catering company to writing a jaw-dropping collection of cookbooks, the star has proved in more ways than one that she knows how to throw down in the kitchen. It only makes sense that wherever she goes, good food follows suit. Even if that means thousands of feet up in the air, dining on a certain smoked salmon.
It's no secret that the history of airplane food has led to meal options that aren't so dazzling today (except ginger ale always tastes good when flying). Stewart shares the public's general sentiment on this subject, pushing her to bring her own food while traveling, instead. And as can be expected of someone of Stewart's caliber, these go-to goodies are elevated beyond the usual pouch of peanuts and bag of pretzels.
What Martha Stewart eats on a plane
As she shared in an interview with the New York Times, the celebrity chef's essential snack to bring onto an aircraft is some good old hard-boiled eggs. Though some airlines might have eggs readily available, Martha Stewart notes that hers are simply better, as they're farm fresh and come right from her very own chickens. She even likes to bring extras along for those she's traveling with.
The rest of her top picks only get more appetizing from there. Real fans know that some of Martha Stewart's favorite recipes include a "beautifully composed salad," according to an interview with The Daily Meal. That's exactly what she makes for a long flight. More specifically, she enjoys a tabbouleh salad; a Mediterranean blend of chopped parsley, bulgar wheat, and veggies that are seasoned with olive oil and lemon juice. For a more elegant meal, sometimes Stewart packs a smoked salmon sandwich on seven grain bread. Or, she keeps it simple by bringing her homemade yogurt with apple sauce. Because if there's one thing Stewart and her travel companions will never have to worry about when flying, it's a sad sandwich or stale bread roll.