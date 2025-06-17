The Unexpectedly Good BBQ Joint Hidden In The Charlotte International Airport
There's only one place you can dine where you'll see people ordering cocktails at 8:00 a.m., napping on the floor, and spending $10 for watered-down coffee. Dress code is impossible — everything from suits to pajamas is fair game — and every interaction feels like something out of Scorsese's "After Hours." Airports entail dinner and a show, so don't let a good meal fly under your radar.
If you're experiencing a layover at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, you can indulge in the local cuisine with a trip to Brookwood Farms Carolina Pit BBQ. This restaurant is connected to the larger Brookwood Farms, a North Carolina family-owned business that's been serving smoked pork across the Carolinas since the 1970s. Brookwood offers a classic Carolina affair with its breakfast and lunch options, so you can indulge in anything from country biscuits and gravy to pulled pork sandwiches.
At the Charlotte airport, Brookwood serves a taste of the South to travelers from across the globe. It's located on the second terminal level between Chick-fil-A and Cinnabon, with wheelchair-accessible tables and seating near the restroom, making it a convenient spot to hunker down and enjoy your meal. Escape layover purgatory with full-portioned, pit-smoked barbecue to bring your layover to life.
Brookwood Farms Carolina Pit BBQ can cure your layover
Brookwood Farms is unexpectedly good as far as airport food is concerned, but there are a few things to keep in mind. Carolina barbecue is unique for its distinctive pit and sauce techniques. Pork shoulder is the most common cut of meat, and Brookwood Farms uses this part of the pig in its barbecue. That's likely why many customers tend to prefer the pulled pork at this restaurant.
Reviewers on Yelp and TripAdvisor have been more disappointed with the chicken and brisket, which is unfortunate for customers who exclude pork from their diets. Critics have pointed to the prices, which aren't unreasonable at base (around $14 per entree), so it's possible that extra sales fees and taxes impact the overall total — a consequence of all airport dining. This isn't going to be the top-tier mom-and-pop barbecue you'll find in more rural parts of the state, but it's solid comfort food for all your weary travels.
For the fullest flavor experience and the widest range of food, consider ordering the Dirty South Mac n' Cheese. It's a hearty plate full of pulled pork (or other meat of choice), regional vinegar-based barbecue sauce, mac and cheese, and cornbread. This is a solid spread, and having the option of topping mac and cheese with pulled pork is a very Carolina thing to do. This combination can warm the spirit and send you to sleep through any flight.