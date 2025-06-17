The Unexpectedly Good BBQ Joint Hidden In The Charlotte International Airport

There's only one place you can dine where you'll see people ordering cocktails at 8:00 a.m., napping on the floor, and spending $10 for watered-down coffee. Dress code is impossible — everything from suits to pajamas is fair game — and every interaction feels like something out of Scorsese's "After Hours." Airports entail dinner and a show, so don't let a good meal fly under your radar.

If you're experiencing a layover at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, you can indulge in the local cuisine with a trip to Brookwood Farms Carolina Pit BBQ. This restaurant is connected to the larger Brookwood Farms, a North Carolina family-owned business that's been serving smoked pork across the Carolinas since the 1970s. Brookwood offers a classic Carolina affair with its breakfast and lunch options, so you can indulge in anything from country biscuits and gravy to pulled pork sandwiches.

At the Charlotte airport, Brookwood serves a taste of the South to travelers from across the globe. It's located on the second terminal level between Chick-fil-A and Cinnabon, with wheelchair-accessible tables and seating near the restroom, making it a convenient spot to hunker down and enjoy your meal. Escape layover purgatory with full-portioned, pit-smoked barbecue to bring your layover to life.