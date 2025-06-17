The Store-Bought Sausage McMuffin Copycat To Stock Your Freezer With

McDonald's might have become famous from its burgers, but the chain has many more options that consumers love these days — including breakfast sandwiches. The Egg McMuffin debuted on menus across the country back in 1975. Designed to be a less expensive version of eggs Benedict, it's been a McDonald's staple ever since, with variations like the Sausage McMuffin also becoming popular. But if you're craving this classic breakfast sandwich and would rather some stocked in your freezer, buy the frozen Jimmy Dean sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiches.

The frozen breakfast sandwiches are just one of many McDonald's copycat items. They're made with the same general ingredients as the McDonald's version: a round sausage patty, an egg, and a slice of yellow American cheese all stuffed between two halves of an English muffin. Plus, they're meant to be cooked in the microwave, so you can skip waiting in the drive-thru line early in the morning; these breakfast sandwiches are ready to eat in just a few minutes out of the freezer.