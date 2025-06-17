Birria Vs Al Pastor: What's The Difference Between These Mexican Staples?

Even if you're only faintly knowledgeable about Mexican cuisine, chances are you know two if its most iconic dishes: tacos al pastor and birria. In the United States, the latter was perhaps a bit more niche until around 2020, when it suddenly exploded in popularity across the country. While these are both popular dishes, they shouldn't be confused, as they're actually not particularly similar. All it takes to realize this is a quick glance at either of these dishes being prepared. Al pastor (meaning "shepherd's style" in Spanish) is a spit-roasted meat, while birria is a soupy stew.

Some people may believe that both al pastor and birria are types of tacos, although this is not totally correct. "Al pastor" refers to the cooking style for the meat (on a large rotating spit, like shawarma), although any confusion is understandable since this meat is typically served on tacos. Meanwhile, birria is actually a type of meaty stew — a thin consommé, to be precise. It's made with plenty of chilis, herbs, and spices, with meat cooked until it's super-tender. This can be eaten alone, but you may find birria tacos, which take the meat and put it in tortillas. The tacos are then dipped in the soupy-stew, not unlike a French dip sandwich. The tacos may also be fried until crisp. Birria tacos may be seen as more of a dish for Americans or Mexicans who have become culturally fairly American, although they've started to appear in Mexico, too.