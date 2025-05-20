Pickle Lovers Won't Want To Share The Pioneer Woman's 4-Ingredient Appetizer

Pickle lovers will be thrilled to learn that their beloved crispy, tart cucumbers belong on a list of unexpected foods you should be air frying. Green pickle chips are the star ingredient in Ree Drummond's four-ingredient appetizer, and once you make them, you may not want to share with your family and friends because they are that good. The Pioneer Woman creates a bundle of flavor and fusion by stacking pickles with jalapeño slices, wrapping each in a strip of bacon, securing them with a toothpick, brushing with barbecue sauce, and air-frying them to perfection for 6 minutes per side. The experience is a masterpiece of hot, sweet, smoky, and tangy flavors that takes only about half an hour in total to create.

Each component of this simple appetizer brings its own swagger and distinct personality, yet at the same time, this is a one-bite snack that leaves a lot of room to make it your own. Dill pickles are going to give you a little more of a pucker, but if you prefer a sweet pickle bite, bread and butter pickle chips can fill that void. Choose from either fresh or pickled jalapeño peppers. Either will bring a kick, but only you know the level of spice your mouth can withstand. If you want to stay clear of any fiery ingredients, you could also opt for slices of banana pepper, which offer a softer tingle for the tongue than a jalapeño, or try poblanos.