The Only Whiskey You Need For A True Pickleback

Does a once-popular drink make a comeback or did it never actually go away? In the case of the pickleback — a shot of whiskey chased by a shot of pickle juice — it had its big moment back in the early 2010s but doesn't seem to have ever really gone away. With 2024 declared the Year of the Pickle by several publications, it makes sense we're drinking lots of picklebacks today. But what whiskeys make for the best pairings? Meghan Ireland, chief blender at Vermont's WhistlePig Whiskey, told Chowhound exclusively that rye or bourbon both complement traditional pickle brine well. She notes that rye, in particular, plays off the pickle juice chaser nicely on the palate.

"The spiciness and vigor of rye works well with the saltiness of the pickle juice," says Ireland. "If you're looking for sweeter notes, you may want to opt for bourbon." The reason? There are notable flavor differences between bourbon and rye. In fact, bourbon was arguably the first spirit used in the modern pickleback revolution. The modern pickleback got its start in 2006 at Brooklyn's Bushwick Country Club (though the tradition of pairing booze and pickle brine was long common among both Russians and, weirdly, Texas truck drivers). At that time, it was called a Pickle Puffer and featured Old Crow bourbon, as did later iterations in bars around New York City. Around 2010, Jameson Irish whiskey's marketing machine declared it was the best option for picklebacks, and a new tradition was born.