The Only Whiskey You Need For A True Pickleback
Does a once-popular drink make a comeback or did it never actually go away? In the case of the pickleback — a shot of whiskey chased by a shot of pickle juice — it had its big moment back in the early 2010s but doesn't seem to have ever really gone away. With 2024 declared the Year of the Pickle by several publications, it makes sense we're drinking lots of picklebacks today. But what whiskeys make for the best pairings? Meghan Ireland, chief blender at Vermont's WhistlePig Whiskey, told Chowhound exclusively that rye or bourbon both complement traditional pickle brine well. She notes that rye, in particular, plays off the pickle juice chaser nicely on the palate.
"The spiciness and vigor of rye works well with the saltiness of the pickle juice," says Ireland. "If you're looking for sweeter notes, you may want to opt for bourbon." The reason? There are notable flavor differences between bourbon and rye. In fact, bourbon was arguably the first spirit used in the modern pickleback revolution. The modern pickleback got its start in 2006 at Brooklyn's Bushwick Country Club (though the tradition of pairing booze and pickle brine was long common among both Russians and, weirdly, Texas truck drivers). At that time, it was called a Pickle Puffer and featured Old Crow bourbon, as did later iterations in bars around New York City. Around 2010, Jameson Irish whiskey's marketing machine declared it was the best option for picklebacks, and a new tradition was born.
Choose your whiskey and brine
When speaking exclusively with Chowhound, Meghan Ireland says that for her, the flexibility offered not just by different whiskeys, but also different pickle brines, makes for interesting pickleback shooters. When it comes to the brine, she says, "I think it does depend on the type of whiskey. For example, I think bourbon balances well with dill pickles which add a little spice and herbal notes to complement the sweetness of our bourbon." For spicy rye, Ireland says she "would lean towards a bread and butter pickle brine which adds in some sweetness to balance out the rye spice."
But how much of each ingredient makes for a satisfying pickleback? Most bars will hand you two shot glasses, each with equal amounts of whiskey and brine. Don't feel you have to slug it all down. "I think this totally depends on the person," says Ireland. "For me, a half pour of pickle brine to a full pour of whiskey is a great balance!"
Upgrading your picklebacks
Once you've got the basics of making a pickleback down, it's time for experimentation. This can involve more than simply combining different whiskeys and pickle brines (though there's a scientific reason pickle juice works so well as a whiskey chaser). For example, just as you can swap out olive juice for banana pickle brine in dirty martinis, go ahead and experiment with other brines and spirits (a smoky mezcal works well). There are even bars making highbrow versions with complex, housemade brines and unusual spirit pairings.
Or consider a different flavor tack. "If you want to add a little bit of sweetness to your pickleback, WhistlePig's Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup is an excellent addition to any pickleback shot," says Meghan Ireland while speaking exclusively with Chowhound. In fact, she points out that the sweet-and-sour flavor combo is already popular in the Northeast. "'Maple sugar on snow and pickles' is a traditional New England dessert," she says. "Like everything, it's of course even better with whiskey."