What's Really Hiding Inside Subway's Tuna

In June 2021, a few months after Nilima Amin filed her lawsuit, New York Times journalist Julia Carmel visited three Subway locations and had her tuna sandwich samples sent to a lab for testing. A month later, the results came back, and the lab was unable to find any tuna DNA present in the sandwich's contents. However, in February 2021, "Inside Edition" ran a similar test with Applied Food Technologies, a lab with more advanced equipment, and all three of its samples returned positive as tuna. So, which test was right?

Advertisement

The lab that ran the tests for The New York Times admitted that the lack of tuna DNA in their tests could be the result of heavy processing that made identification impossible. Soon after these results, Inside Edition re-opened its investigation, sending in more samples to Applied Food Technologies, which were again identified as tuna. To conclude its new investigation, Inside Edition addressed the Times' findings by stating that the lab most likely didn't have the right technology to identify tuna DNA, as Applied Food Technologies has a monopoly on accurately testing small, processed tuna samples in the United States.

It should also be noted that Amin, the plaintiff in the original case, filed a third amended lawsuit in 2022, changing her claims from alleging no tuna in the sandwiches to them not being 100% tuna (via Courthouse News). She then dropped the case entirely in April 2023, and Subway responded by seeking more than $600,000 in attorney fees.

Advertisement