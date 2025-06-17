This Is The Hands-Down Best White Claw Flavor On Store Shelves

Among the best hard seltzer brands to buy for your next group hang, White Claw's wide variety of flavored refreshments rank near the top. While the popular brand offers a varied assortment of bubbly drinks, including fruity seltzers and mixers with hard alcohol like vodka and tequila, the brand's most loved products come down to personal taste. Sure enough, as Chowhound discovered, there is one White Claw seltzer that tastes better than all the rest. Out of all the options, White Claw's peach seltzer has the most realistic, natural flavor.

Choosing only one winner in our ranking of 15 different White Claw flavors wasn't an easy task. However, what sets peach apart from all the rest comes down to its authentic taste. For most seltzer drinkers, beverages that best represent the flavors advertised wind up being the most popular.

Originally, this beloved flavor was only available for purchase in White Claw's variety packs. Now that the brand offers both six and 12-packs of peach seltzer at select retailers, customers are thrilled. As a matter of fact, some White Claw lovers feel strongly that peach is the only flavor worth drinking. Especially in the summer months, peach has been deemed ultra-refreshing and undeniably fruity. Besides enjoying a chilled can on a sunny day, you can also use this peachy seltzer to create more refreshing cocktails.