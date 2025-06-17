This Is The Hands-Down Best White Claw Flavor On Store Shelves
Among the best hard seltzer brands to buy for your next group hang, White Claw's wide variety of flavored refreshments rank near the top. While the popular brand offers a varied assortment of bubbly drinks, including fruity seltzers and mixers with hard alcohol like vodka and tequila, the brand's most loved products come down to personal taste. Sure enough, as Chowhound discovered, there is one White Claw seltzer that tastes better than all the rest. Out of all the options, White Claw's peach seltzer has the most realistic, natural flavor.
Choosing only one winner in our ranking of 15 different White Claw flavors wasn't an easy task. However, what sets peach apart from all the rest comes down to its authentic taste. For most seltzer drinkers, beverages that best represent the flavors advertised wind up being the most popular.
Originally, this beloved flavor was only available for purchase in White Claw's variety packs. Now that the brand offers both six and 12-packs of peach seltzer at select retailers, customers are thrilled. As a matter of fact, some White Claw lovers feel strongly that peach is the only flavor worth drinking. Especially in the summer months, peach has been deemed ultra-refreshing and undeniably fruity. Besides enjoying a chilled can on a sunny day, you can also use this peachy seltzer to create more refreshing cocktails.
More ways to enjoy White Claw's peach-flavored seltzer
White Claw's peach seltzer can help you make a delicious assortment of seriously underrated summer cocktails to sip by the pool. Since this specific seltzer has a natural, authentic taste, it can easily upgrade a variety of seasonal drinks.
For example, while traditional palomas are made with tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda, this drink tastes just as delicious when made with White Claw's peach seltzer. If you still want to include the zingy taste of grapefruit, simply add a small amount of grapefruit juice before topping your beverage with fresh peach slices. Alternatively, use this peach-flavored seltzer in a pitcher of bubbly sangria with dry white wine, apple cider, orange liqueur, and fresh peaches.
However, if the thought of using your favorite seltzer to craft various cocktails feels like too much work, you can also try White Claw's other peach-flavored products. The brand's canned vodka, soda, and juice cocktails are another popular option. You can also try White Claw's REFRSHR iced teas, which come in variety packs of raspberry, lemon, mango, and peach flavors. The peach tea, in particular, contains peach juice concentrate, resulting in a flavor that's supremely natural.
If you want to venture beyond peach-flavored options, White Claw's lime seltzer is another top pick that doesn't boast any trace of fake flavors. For another refreshing summertime option, consider trying White Claw's Big Surf seltzers, which contain natural fruit juices without the use of excess sugar.