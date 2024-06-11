The Beef Cut That Belongs On Your Charcuterie Board

You're already an expert at designing your charcuterie board, and you've been through every conceivable combination of salami, cheese, spread, nut, olive, and pâté under the sun. Could your platters get any better, or have you hit the wood ceiling? Thankfully yes, there is still a way to upgrade your charcuterie simply by upgrading the quality of meat that you use on it. It's time to add sliced wagyu beef to your board. Wagyu is a type of Japanese beef cattle (the word translates to "Japanese cow") sourced from one of four cattle breeds. This luxury meat is world-famous for its superior beef marbling standards that give it incredible richness of flavor. Wagyu also happens to be an incredibly versatile ingredient for a charcuterie board.

Wagyu beef's full flavor shines when served cold or in its dried or cured varieties, but it has a pivotal place on a hot board as well. Whichever dish you choose, your charcuterie board will elicit both conversation and moments of sublime silence as your guests savor the delectable texture and flavor that wagyu brings.