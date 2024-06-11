The Beef Cut That Belongs On Your Charcuterie Board
You're already an expert at designing your charcuterie board, and you've been through every conceivable combination of salami, cheese, spread, nut, olive, and pâté under the sun. Could your platters get any better, or have you hit the wood ceiling? Thankfully yes, there is still a way to upgrade your charcuterie simply by upgrading the quality of meat that you use on it. It's time to add sliced wagyu beef to your board. Wagyu is a type of Japanese beef cattle (the word translates to "Japanese cow") sourced from one of four cattle breeds. This luxury meat is world-famous for its superior beef marbling standards that give it incredible richness of flavor. Wagyu also happens to be an incredibly versatile ingredient for a charcuterie board.
Wagyu beef's full flavor shines when served cold or in its dried or cured varieties, but it has a pivotal place on a hot board as well. Whichever dish you choose, your charcuterie board will elicit both conversation and moments of sublime silence as your guests savor the delectable texture and flavor that wagyu brings.
How to incorporate sliced wagyu beef on your charcuterie board
There are a number of exciting options for enhancing your charcuterie board with delicate, melt-in-your-mouth wagyu beef slices. For a cold dish, try wagyu tartare or a carpaccio drizzled with truffle oil and served with parmesan or Grana Padano on top. For prepared cuts, there's thinly sliced wagyu bresaola: air-dried, salted beef cut from the eye of the round and aged two to three months. Bresaola has a gorgeous burgundy hue and a sweet flavor that could pair nicely with a smoked gouda or similar cheese. Alternatively, wagyu bologna or other sausages provide a distinctly elevated richness of flavor that will offer a new take on an otherwise familiar charcuterie ingredient.
On the hot side, mini burger sliders made from Australian or American wagyu are a fun, tasty addition to a charcuterie board, offering a decadent richness your guests have likely never dreamed possible in a burger. For the ultimate show-stopping charcuterie centerpiece, try thinly sliced wagyu steak. Tender, juicy wagyu goes well with pretty much any charcuterie arrangement, but surrounded by blistered peppers and sliced corn, you'll have a uniquely charming Southwest theme. To prepare the steak, flash-cook it over high heat to keep it from drying out — 425 degrees Fahrenheit is the best temperature for cooking wagyu steak. Prepared correctly, this luxurious protein offers an unforgettable charcuterie experience!