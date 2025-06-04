Do Garden Seeds Ever Expire?

Perhaps you went a little wild last year at a seed swap or at your local garden store; those seed racks with all the different varieties are hard to pass up. Now, a year or more later, you're wondering if those old seeds are still going to work. The answer is kind of; it depends on a few factors, including the type of seed, the age, and how they've been stored.

But you can't usually find an expiration date on seed packages. What you can find are two dates that help you determine how viable they are: A "packed for" date and a "sell by" date. The first indicates when the seeds were packed and when they passed the required certification for their germination rate (the number of seeds that sprout within a given time). The second date is the period at which the manufacturer guarantees the seeds can germinate. It's a good indicator of their viability, but many seeds still grow after that date. For instance, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, and pepper plant seeds can last up to five years if stored in a cool dry place. Conversely, carrot and onion seeds tend to lose viability after about a year.