Bobby Flay Levels Up His Grilled Cheese Game With 2 Not-So-Secret Ingredients

Using a little salt and pepper on the inside of your sandwich will easily level up your grilled cheese, but the best way to implement the upgrade is to add the ingredients on the outside. The salt will extract some moisture from the bread and make a super crispy, crunchy exterior with moisture locked in. And the pepper will become slightly toasted, adding a smoky, somewhat sweet element to the bread. You can even salt the pan before the bread goes in. Bobby Flay recommends using a cast iron pan to get a nice crust and more seasoned flavor. This trick also works on Bobby Flay's favorite midnight snack, a bacon, egg, and cheese, and is equally delicious on paninis or other melted cheese sandos.

Beyond the salt and pepper, there are some more tricks to get a perfect grilled cheese. Slow and low is the best way to go, to guarantee a crispy crust, deliciously melted cheese, and not risk burning the bread. For more exterior flavor, try some garlic salt or pull out your fancy smoked or seasoned salt that you have in the cupboard and never know what to do with. Spreading mayonnaise on the outside of the bread before it goes into the pan is another tasty, textural hack that will add a layer of flavor and amazing crunch. It's like a crust veneer, and is surprisingly non-stick, so you don't even have to add butter or oil. From there, you can layer on the flavor however you choose. But take it from Bobby Flay, salt and pepper are a must for the perfect crunchy, gooey, melted grilled cheese.