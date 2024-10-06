Why You Should Salt Your Skillet For The Best Grilled Cheese

A grilled cheese offers a special kind of comfort food appeal. However, there's a surprising amount of nuance to assembling the sandwich. In addition to carefully selecting the bread and cheese, you'll want to consider seasoning, too. After all, salt is an integral part to giving the sandwich that pop.

Some employ a salted butter to add that savory taste, while others will season the cheese prior to melting. However, to really get the perfect salty bite, then you should season your skillet. Simply melt your butter — or other oil of choice — and then sprinkle on the salt from a height, Salt Bae style. It'll land and disperse around the pan. Then, you can throw on your slices of bread, thereby evenly coating them with the seasoning. As a result, you'll be able to enjoy exterior bites with a pleasant tinge of saltiness.

Of course, the type of salt matters, too — you'll want to go with coarser kosher as opposed to table or sea salt. Its granule size and structure adhere to the bread well. So keep such a technique in mind, and you'll be able to assemble a delectable grilled cheese.