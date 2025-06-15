Does McDonald's Use A Different Bun For The Filet-O-Fish Than On Other Sandwiches?

The Filet-O-Fish is equally as iconic as the Big Mac. While numerous McDonald's items have been discontinued, this sandwich from the sea has been around for 60 years and cost less than 50 cents when it debuted. Made with breaded-and-fried Alaskan pollock, American cheese, and tartar sauce, it's simple enough to satisfy your fish or meatless sandwich cravings. There are plenty of McDonald's menu items you should never order, but if you're a fish fan, this sandwich is always safe.

While the Big Mac is served on a sesame bun and the newer chicken sandwiches are fancy with a potato roll, the Filet-O-Fish is served on the same bun as the McChicken and classic hamburgers and cheeseburgers (dubbed the "Regular Bun" on the McDonald's menu). The only difference is that the Filet-O-Fish bun is steamed while it's toasted for the other sandwiches. Why is steamed the standard? There's no definitive answer from McDonald's, but we assume the soft, steamed bun acts as a better complement to the crispiness of the fried fish than a toasted bun might. But, if you want a bite where the bread doesn't glob to the roof of your mouth as much, we think toasting the bun is a minor-yet-detectable difference that could give you a better bite.