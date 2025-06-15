How To Properly Clean Your Moka Pot

When doing your everyday clean using warm water, take the time to let the pot dry before reassembling it. Bialetti recommends using a clean cloth to dry the pot; this can help keep it free of water stains. However, many moka pot users admit to simply letting it air dry. In either case, if you fail to let your moka pot dry thoroughly, the metal can oxidize, giving your coffee an icky, metallic taste. This is particularly true if you're using an aluminum moka pot, which Bialetti produces. Other brands do make steel moka pots, which actually can be placed in the dishwasher. However, handwashing steel pots is still preferable, as detergents can still affect the coffee's taste.

If you do notice your coffee tasting slightly "off," or if you notice a buildup of limescale (a whitish residue made up of minerals found in water), it is probably time for a deeper clean — again, using natural products such as baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice. Scrub the pot gently with your cleaning solution until the limescale disappears. It's also good practice to use filtered water rather than tap water for brewing coffee, as there are fewer minerals that may be left behind.

Finally, your moka pot will have a rubber gasket that helps seal the top and bottom parts together. Keep this clean by removing it periodically and rubbing it with a wet cloth. Eventually, this will need to be replaced — about once a year. If you follow these steps for cleaning and maintaining your moka pot, you'll have tasty coffee for years to come.