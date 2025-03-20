How To Make A Creamy Latte At Home With Just A Moka Pot
Stateside, moka pots are a bit niche. If you are in the know, you were probably introduced to the phenomena in one of two ways: either by camping with a coffee addict or hearing about them from someone who's already a part of the cult following. However, the moka pot has been around for decades. In Italy, for example, it is as common as having a microwave. Invented by Alfonso Bialetti in the 1930s, the moka pot is vastly underrated on this side of the Atlantic.
For newcomers, a moka pot is a coffee pot-like device in miniature, usually made of aluminum, with three basic components: a base typically called the boiler, a filter basket insert, and the collector, which is the top pitcher with a lid and a handle. The pot — heated on a stovetop — uses steam pressure to create its particular brew of coffee. The taste is somewhere between regular pour-over coffee and espresso, stronger and thicker than the former, but not as concentrated as the latter.
Why we love it: it has an inexpensive overhead cost compared to other at-home coffee-making options like espresso machines. A good moka pot will usually cost in the $30-$45 range. Moka pot coffee is also easy to make and delicious. There are just a few know-hows to deliver the perfect cup, so read on to learn how to make a creamy latte at home with just a moka pot.
What you'll need to make a latte with a moka pot
Most important is to have a good moka pot. We recommend the Moka Espress by Bialetti (yes, the same Bialetti who invented this ingenious device). The Moka Express is how this method of making coffee got its cult following. This product is based on the original design and consistently brews smooth, rich coffee. The Primula Classic Stovetop Moka Pot is a good alternative at a lower price point.
Moka pots do come in different cup sizes. A one cup pot produces roughly the equivalent of a single espresso shot. For this guide, we will be using a one cup pot but use any moka pot that fits your needs.
Using medium-fine grain size coffee grounds is best. There are many moka-specific blends out there to try, but any coffee should work as long as you keep to this grain size. You will also need pre-boiled water that has been allowed to cool slightly. Boiling water is too hot and will cause your grounds to brew too quickly, so make sure you allow the water to cool a bit before using. Any milk of choice is fine, although there are some dairy-free milks we don't recommend, like coconut milk, as they form unappealing clumps when mixed with coffee. The last few items you will need are a pot (or kettle) for boiling water, a pot for heating your milk, any sweetener or flavoring, and a coffee cup.
Prepare the moka pot
Bring your water to a boil in your pot or kettle and allow to cool for about 5 minutes. Using slightly cooled, boiled water is important, as it allows you to brew your coffee on low heat without over stewing.
Pour the slightly cooled, boiled water into the boiler (the base of the pot), filling it just until it reaches the bottom of the safety valve. Then, fill your filter basket to the top with coffee grounds without pressing in your grounds. Don't forget to place the basket into the boiler!
Finally, close your moka pot up by screwing the collector onto the boiler. Now you are ready to start making your latte.
Heat the moka pot on the stove
Heat your moka pot on a burner until enough pressure from steam builds inside and pushes the water from the boiler into the collector chamber. When this happens, your moka pot will make a noticeable gurgling sound and the brew will spill into the collector chamber.
Remove from heat as soon as the collector chamber is full. We recommend opening the lid so the brew can start to cool down — this will keep it from over brewing.
Note that gurgling is different from spitting. If your moka pot is spitting, this means the temperature of your water is too high and the resulting brew will be bitter in taste — but not to worry! It's as easy as cleaning out your moka pot (remember to repurpose your coffee grounds) and starting again. If this is something you are struggling with, some helpful tips include keeping your burner on the lowest temperature possible and testing out how far away your pot should be from the heat source. Play around with it to see what works best for you and your moka pot.
Heat and froth your milk
We recommend heating your milk after your moka pot is finished brewing. Removing your moka pot from the heat at just the right moment is critical to the taste, so don't move onto this step until your moka pot is off the burner and cooling.
Since this is a no frills, only-with-a-moka-pot latte guide, we are heating our milk old school: in a pot on the stove. Typically, lattes are one part coffee to about three parts milk, but how much milk you use is ultimately up to you. The less milk you use though, the more you are venturing into flat white territory which typically has less milk and is stronger in taste.
Again, you are going to want to use low heat. Warm your choice of milk gradually, stirring frequently with either a spoon or a whisk until it reaches your desired drinking temperature. Then, remove it from the heat and allow it to cool slightly.
Begin making your latte
Gently pour your cooled moka pot brew from the pot into your clean coffee mug. Next, pour in your milk slowly by running it down the inside of the cup. This allows the coffee and milk to mix together naturally and creates a beautiful color swirl inside your coffee cup. Add any finishing touches like a dash of sugar or a drizzle of honey if you want to add sweetness. If you want a more complex flavor, try adding ground cinnamon or even vanilla extract.
After you've finished your delicious latte creation, cleaning your cup right away can prevent a stubborn coffee stain. With a one cup moka pot, the whole process of making a latte from start to finish typically takes 10 minutes. This, of course, will vary depending on your pot size, how much milk you are heating, etc.
How to improve your moka pot latte game
Looking for ways to improve on the basics we've given you? Invest in a countertop or handheld milk frother. These can up your latte game, thanks to the foam they create. If you are on a budget, a French press is something most coffee lovers already have on hand and you can use it to manually create foam. Alternatively, you can just make your latte iced — simple, yummy, and no extra devices needed.
Next, play with flavor. From vanilla extract to ground cinnamon to brown sugar, adding these to your milk during the heating process, can make your latte taste divine. Try adding coconut water for a fun twist. Whatever you choose to make, these basics will help you on your way to making the moka pot a well-loved staple in your home. Prego!