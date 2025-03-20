Stateside, moka pots are a bit niche. If you are in the know, you were probably introduced to the phenomena in one of two ways: either by camping with a coffee addict or hearing about them from someone who's already a part of the cult following. However, the moka pot has been around for decades. In Italy, for example, it is as common as having a microwave. Invented by Alfonso Bialetti in the 1930s, the moka pot is vastly underrated on this side of the Atlantic.

For newcomers, a moka pot is a coffee pot-like device in miniature, usually made of aluminum, with three basic components: a base typically called the boiler, a filter basket insert, and the collector, which is the top pitcher with a lid and a handle. The pot — heated on a stovetop — uses steam pressure to create its particular brew of coffee. The taste is somewhere between regular pour-over coffee and espresso, stronger and thicker than the former, but not as concentrated as the latter.

Why we love it: it has an inexpensive overhead cost compared to other at-home coffee-making options like espresso machines. A good moka pot will usually cost in the $30-$45 range. Moka pot coffee is also easy to make and delicious. There are just a few know-hows to deliver the perfect cup, so read on to learn how to make a creamy latte at home with just a moka pot.