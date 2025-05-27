Upgrade Boring Spaghetti Sauce With One Flavor-Packed Addition

Bacon isn't a traditional ingredient for spaghetti, but there is a precedent for adding pork to sauce. Ragu Bolognese includes pancetta, a cut of pork belly similar to bacon, along with beef in the tomato sauce. Some recipes use pork in the meatballs or sausages in red sauce as well. And, of course, amatriciana sauce gets its savory notes from guanciale (cured pork jowl). It's not a stretch to say that bacon works with spaghetti and tomato sauce, but just keep in mind how drastically the ingredient can shift the flavor profile. A standard tomato basil sauce is light, refreshing, and ideally highlights the sweet, balanced flavor of plum tomatoes, such as San Marzano. Bacon will make the sauce richer and come forward on your palate, allowing those acidic and herbal notes to take a back seat.

If you like a hearty sauce, bacon on its own can do a lot, but a little bit of beef bouillon and Marsala wine will make the sauce sweeter and saltier. On the other hand, for a lighter sauce that doesn't feel too heavy, adding white wine and removing some of the grease before mixing the tomatoes and bacon will lighten the flavor.

Bacon tends to work well with spicier flavors, so it's a natural fit for something like an arrabbiata sauce. Anything with peppery flavors is a match made in heaven, so a lot of non-tomato sauces get along with bacon, too. Alfredo and other creamy sauces elevate bacon with the addition of paprika, cayenne, or a Cajun seasoning blend. With this one breakfast ingredient, you'll never be left wondering how to dress up a boring sauce.