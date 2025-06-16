What Americans Ate To Celebrate The Fourth Of July During The Civil War

Neither Union nor Confederate soldiers could spare much during wartime. Oddly enough, there is evidence that both celebrated the Fourth of July, albeit on a much different scale. In the Union, soldiers were known to save canned Christmas gifts. In 1864, New York soldiers brought out canned salmon and peas they'd saved over the winter to eat on the Fourth. Rhode Island soldiers were a little fancier, dining on oysters and turkey (both canned), bread pudding, lemonade, and apple pie (an American icon) during the 1864 Siege of Petersburg.

Of course, it was more complicated for Confederate soldiers. While July Fourth was acknowledged in the Confederacy, it took on a different meaning during the Civil War. In 1861, the government of Charleston, South Carolina, decided not to partake in the usual festivities. There are accounts of besieged Confederate soldiers, desperate for meat and out of options, eating mule to celebrate the holiday. However, it was more of a case-by-case basis. White southerners were unlikely to celebrate the holiday as the war dragged on, much less commemorate it with a meal.