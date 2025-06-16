The Worst Store-Bought Ranch We Tried Doesn't Taste Anything Like The Real Thing

Most of the dressings we tested followed familiar patterns in what made them stand out. The ones at the top of the list managed to balance acidity and creaminess with just the right amount of herbs present while the more mid-tier bottles were perhaps a bit bland but not awful, although a few leaned too sweet or too artificial tasting. But Primal Kitchen's ranch broke from the pack entirely in all the wrong ways.

At first glance, the ingredients list looked promising: apple cider vinegar, egg yolks, dill, black pepper, and rosemary. Delicious in theory, it sounds like a fresh and savory dressing that would also be healthy, which is never a bad thing. But on tasting, something was ... off. Literally. One review online went as far to say they thought their bottle might be compromised, but our reviewer at Chowhound was convinced that was in fact just the flavor. "Rancid." Yikes.

We admit that sometimes you may need to spice up your store-bought ranch and improve it, but at the end of the day, a good ranch should have a solid basis that makes you want to dip everything in sight into it, from veggies to pizza. It is meant to enhance everything. But sadly, upon tasting Primal Kitchen's version, no one would be reaching for a second dip.