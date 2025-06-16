This Is What Gives Cajun Lemonade Its Spicy Kick

If you're looking for a refreshing cocktail to create a stir this season, try the unique combination of spicy and sweet flavors in a glass of Cajun lemonade. The seemingly contrasting flavor notes work surprisingly well together, creating a kick of sweet heat that will impress your guests at any get-together.

Cajun lemonade is based on the French Quarter bar Napoleon House's cocktail called Pimm's Cup. In the Cajun version of this drink, a base of Pimm's No. 1, lemonade, 7Up, and simple syrup is spiced up with vodka or white rum and a dash of Tabasco sauce (which is made using tabasco peppers). However, you can utilize any of your favorite Louisiana hot sauces.

The pleasingly red tabasco peppers contain capsaicin, which will give the cocktail its heat. When consumed, the hot sensation is then tamed by the sweetness of the lemon and sugar. This blend creates an interesting biochemical reaction, which is one reason the jolt of spice in this cocktail works with the sweetness of lemonade.