Swap Vodka For Tequila For The Ultimate Margarita Jell-O Shots
Jell-O shots are a party classic that are as flavorful, fun, and nostalgic as they are easy to shoot. Perfect for party people sensitive to the brash taste of unmixed spirits, Jell-O shots are generally made with vodka — a neutral spirit that allows the fruity taste of the bouncy libation to stand out. And while vodka is an excellent go-to selection for Jell-O shots, tequila is the clear choice for a margarita-inspired batch.
Although you can add a dash of lime to vodka Jell-O shots to give them a faux margarita flair, only tequila gets the job done properly. While it might taste like fire going straight down the hatch, tequila is actually a nuanced spirit teeming with subtleties. Fruity, spicy, and floral, a margarita without the distinct taste of tequila is no margarita at all.
Fortunately, making margarita Jell-O shots with tequila is no more challenging than making them with vodka. Simply dissolve lime Jell-O powder in hot water, stir in tequila and a splash of triple sec, then pour into shot cups and chill until firm. Add a dash of green food coloring for a more festive and on-the-nose margarita appeal; red or orange can also work to imitate the blended fruity versions of the cocktail. Serve these tasty gelatin-encased margarita shooters in hollow lime skins or miniature cocktail glasses like Boao's, and top with a sea salt or Tajin garnish.
Selecting the right tequila for Jell-O shots
Tequila comes in different shades of flavor, giving you more agency over the exact taste of your Jell-O shots. Different types of tequila pair uniquely with different mixers and sweeteners, so consider your options before making your selection.
Blanco tequila is the most familiar variety. With a clear color and a crisp flavor, blanco tequila is unaged and untouched, making it a great selection for that quintessential, oh-so-familiar margarita taste. Reposado tequila, on the other hand, is aged in oak barrels for up to one year, giving it a more complex and woody flavor. Reposado tequila still pairs well with classic margarita flavors but also harmonizes with floral ingredients, such as honey and agave nectar, and warm ingredients like cinnamon, maple, and chili spices. Añejo tequila is aged in oak barrels for up to three years and flaunts a smooth taste accented by notes of vanilla and caramel. Añejo is often served neat or as a substitute for whiskey in cocktails like an old fashioned.
Because they mingle better with bright, citrusy margarita ingredients, blanco or reposado tequilas are best for margarita Jell-O shots. Consider using blanco for a classic taste and reposado when you want to experiment with special takes on the OG margarita. Of course, the best tequila selection ultimately depends on which one you'll enjoy most.