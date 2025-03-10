Swap Vodka For Tequila For The Ultimate Margarita Jell-O Shots

Jell-O shots are a party classic that are as flavorful, fun, and nostalgic as they are easy to shoot. Perfect for party people sensitive to the brash taste of unmixed spirits, Jell-O shots are generally made with vodka — a neutral spirit that allows the fruity taste of the bouncy libation to stand out. And while vodka is an excellent go-to selection for Jell-O shots, tequila is the clear choice for a margarita-inspired batch.

Although you can add a dash of lime to vodka Jell-O shots to give them a faux margarita flair, only tequila gets the job done properly. While it might taste like fire going straight down the hatch, tequila is actually a nuanced spirit teeming with subtleties. Fruity, spicy, and floral, a margarita without the distinct taste of tequila is no margarita at all.

Fortunately, making margarita Jell-O shots with tequila is no more challenging than making them with vodka. Simply dissolve lime Jell-O powder in hot water, stir in tequila and a splash of triple sec, then pour into shot cups and chill until firm. Add a dash of green food coloring for a more festive and on-the-nose margarita appeal; red or orange can also work to imitate the blended fruity versions of the cocktail. Serve these tasty gelatin-encased margarita shooters in hollow lime skins or miniature cocktail glasses like Boao's, and top with a sea salt or Tajin garnish.