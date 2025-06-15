How To Make Bourbon Biscuit Cake With Just 3 Simple Ingredients

Unless you live in the U.K., you may not be familiar with Bourbon biscuits, one of the most beloved biscuit brands in British culture. They are often enjoyed with afternoon tea, and no, contrary to what the name might imply, they have nothing to do with whiskey. So what exactly are they? They are delicious, crunchy, dark chocolate biscuits with chocolate buttercream filling sandwiched in between, and if you have access to a couple of packets of these sweet treats, they are ideal for whipping up a last minute dessert. All you need are biscuits, some milk, and baking powder.

The cake is made by grinding the biscuits up in a blender or food processor, or in the absence of both of these, you can simply put your biscuits inside a zip-top bag and use a rolling pin to crush them into dust. The cookie crumbs are combined with milk and baking powder and then baked on low heat for half an hour on the stovetop. No preheating the oven required. This recipe is so basic, even the most inexperienced bakers can impress their guests with a moist, chocolatey homemade cake.