Do Bourbon Biscuits Actually Have Alcohol In Them?

You can't have a proper British cuppa without something sweet to go with it, maybe a bit of scones with clotted cream (or any of the other ways to use this delicious treat) or a plate full of bourbon biscuits. The latter is a mainstay in England, a very popular type of cookie that's perfect for dunking, dipping, stirring, and nibbling. Bourbon biscuits are a type of sandwich cookie, like Oreos, with a velvety chocolate mousse smashed between two chocolate cookies. They're shaped like rectangles, not circles, and are crunchy and crumbly with a smooth and silky inside layer. And though these biscuits bear the name of a popular type of whiskey called bourbon — and, yes, there are differences between whiskey and bourbon — they don't actually contain any alcohol.

There isn't any bourbon tucked into the recipe of these chocolatey afternoon snack cookies. You won't catch a boozy buzz from chowing down on some bourbon biscuits, but eat too many and you might just get a sugar high. These sweet sandwich biscuits are built to be luxurious little indulgences, the true definition of a sweet treat. The dough for the cookies is made with butter, sugar, cocoa, vanilla, flour, and milk, while the inside filling is a stiff buttercream made with butter, sugar, vanilla, milk, and cocoa. They're really just a more portable and longer-lasting version of a chocolate cake, a two-bite treat that fits perfectly in your hand.