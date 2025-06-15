The Store-Bought Condiment That's Nearly An Exact Replica Of Big Mac Sauce
One of the big reasons the McDonald's Big Mac has steadfastly remained one of the most popular fast-food cheeseburgers is its iconic Big Mac sauce loaded between the buns for a perfectly saucy burger. For years, the ingredients were a total mystery. These days, a number of copycat recipes exist. If you want to skip making the sauce at home, though, try buying Walmart's Great Value Secret Sauce.
The Secret Sauce does have some similarities to the ingredients in Big Mac sauce. It's made with white wine vinegar and mustard, allegedly two elements the chain uses to add that zesty tang to the condiment. The Secret Sauce also contains relish, another ingredient commonly associated with Big Mac sauce. The base of the sauce is mostly mayonnaise (fairly common in flavored condiments), though the Secret Sauce does contain onions (something reportedly not present in Big Mac sauce). The Secret Sauce is versatile, too — similarly to Big Mac Sauce, it works great on a homemade Filet-O-Fish.
Consumers claim Great Value makes the best copycat sauces
Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz is the one who told the public that the Secret Sauce closely resembles the original. When Reddit users caught wind of the reported similarities, they mentioned this isn't the only Great Value sauce that tastes just like something else: "The Chicken Dipping Sauce taste[s] super close to Chick-Fil-A Sauce as well." Another added that the Chick-fil-A copycat sauce is popular. For what it's worth, you can also make a Chick-fil-A copycat sauce with McDonald's condiments.
Plus, it turns out the Secret Sauce isn't the only Great Value product that consumers compare to McDonald's ingredients. Haracz also once revealed on TikTok that if you're looking for the closest thing to McDonald's American cheese, choose the Great Value version of this as well. However, he did confirm that McDonald's' American cheese is made specifically for the chain, so you can't get the exact version.