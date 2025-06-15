The Store-Bought Condiment That's Nearly An Exact Replica Of Big Mac Sauce

One of the big reasons the McDonald's Big Mac has steadfastly remained one of the most popular fast-food cheeseburgers is its iconic Big Mac sauce loaded between the buns for a perfectly saucy burger. For years, the ingredients were a total mystery. These days, a number of copycat recipes exist. If you want to skip making the sauce at home, though, try buying Walmart's Great Value Secret Sauce.

The Secret Sauce does have some similarities to the ingredients in Big Mac sauce. It's made with white wine vinegar and mustard, allegedly two elements the chain uses to add that zesty tang to the condiment. The Secret Sauce also contains relish, another ingredient commonly associated with Big Mac sauce. The base of the sauce is mostly mayonnaise (fairly common in flavored condiments), though the Secret Sauce does contain onions (something reportedly not present in Big Mac sauce). The Secret Sauce is versatile, too — similarly to Big Mac Sauce, it works great on a homemade Filet-O-Fish.