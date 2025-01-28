How To Make Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sauce With 3 McDonald's Condiments

Just like classic burgers and nuggets, the condiments that come along with fast food favorites have their superfans. And while the options run the gamut, many claim that when selecting from the definitive ranking of Chick-fil-A dipping sauces, their go-to topping is the chain's signature Chick-fil-A Sauce. But what happens when visiting a Chick-fil-A location for a fix isn't an option?

Maybe you're the type to go to great lengths to find out what's in McDonald's Szechuan Sauce in order to reverse engineer the stuff, but you don't need a culinary degree to replicate the experience of Chick-fil-A's most crave-worthy condiment. In fact, viral videos have demonstrated a simple hack that allows you to create your own version with just three ingredients, which you can find in perhaps an unlikely place — behind the counter at one of Chick-fil-A's main competitors. With a ratio of equal parts McDonald's Creamy Ranch, Honey Mustard, and Tangy Barbecue sauces, you can closely approximate the flavor of this smoky, sweet, tangy, and irresistible topping.

There are plenty of copycat recipes out there for Chick-fil-A Sauce, some of which call for apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, paprika, and even turmeric. This McDonald's sauce hack, on the other hand, requires a lot less heavy lifting to check all those familiar flavor boxes.