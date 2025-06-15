The Hands-Down Worst White Claw: The Flavor To Avoid Buying At All Costs
White Claws have become a popular party drink since they rose to fame in 2016. The hard seltzer water is blended with a gluten-free alcohol base and fruit flavoring. While flavored hard seltzers aren't a new phenomenon, White Claw has reached a large audience in recent years. Naturally, the brand has come out with a number of flavors and variations of the hard seltzer since its release, but we've found that there is one flavor that needs to be avoided. Chowhound took the time to try and rank 15 White Claw flavors and the worst of all was the Mango Paloma Tequila.
A Mango Paloma White Claw might sound like it would be refreshing, but this seltzer was highly disappointing. A paloma is a fresh, fruity cocktail that includes tequila, grapefruit juice, agave nectar, sparkling water, and a squeeze of lime. Unfortunately, this White Claw did not blend these flavors too well. The hard seltzer is flavored with mango juice, red raspberry juice, and agave syrup. From our tasting, we found that these flavors didn't seem balanced and were almost unnoticeable. The drink was also a bit tart and missing the citrusy elements of a true paloma. If you love this classic cocktail, this White Claw is a hard pass.
Was the Mango Paloma flavor that bad compared to the others?
The Mango Paloma White Claw is a random concoction of flavors that does not taste like what you'd expect. If you're after a more traditional-tasting drink, a paloma canned cocktail might be a better option compared to hard seltzer, as the flavor profile may be stronger. The Mango Paloma name is quite misleading as the seltzer doesn't really taste like the cocktail at all, which contributed to its last place in our ranking. There were other flavors on our list that did not live up to our expectations, such as the Passion Fruit Surge Seltzer, which offered another bitter flavor. We did, however, rank the Peach White Claw No. 1 for its bold and true-to-name flavor.
Hard seltzers seem to be a hard drink to master, since most of the more basic flavors are the ones that taste the best. White Claw's original flavors ranked higher on our list, while a lot of the newer variations weren't a hit. There are many great hard seltzer brands out there, but White Claw remains one of the most popular in the United States. If you're interested in trying some of the flavors, we just advise steering clear of the Mango Paloma.