The Hands-Down Worst White Claw: The Flavor To Avoid Buying At All Costs

White Claws have become a popular party drink since they rose to fame in 2016. The hard seltzer water is blended with a gluten-free alcohol base and fruit flavoring. While flavored hard seltzers aren't a new phenomenon, White Claw has reached a large audience in recent years. Naturally, the brand has come out with a number of flavors and variations of the hard seltzer since its release, but we've found that there is one flavor that needs to be avoided. Chowhound took the time to try and rank 15 White Claw flavors and the worst of all was the Mango Paloma Tequila.

A Mango Paloma White Claw might sound like it would be refreshing, but this seltzer was highly disappointing. A paloma is a fresh, fruity cocktail that includes tequila, grapefruit juice, agave nectar, sparkling water, and a squeeze of lime. Unfortunately, this White Claw did not blend these flavors too well. The hard seltzer is flavored with mango juice, red raspberry juice, and agave syrup. From our tasting, we found that these flavors didn't seem balanced and were almost unnoticeable. The drink was also a bit tart and missing the citrusy elements of a true paloma. If you love this classic cocktail, this White Claw is a hard pass.