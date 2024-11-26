How Long Does Applesauce Last In The Fridge After Opening?

We've all been there: Embarking on a desperate search and investigating whether a questionable fridge item is still fresh. So, we'll get straight to it — according to the USDA's FoodKeeper tool, your store-bought applesauce should be fine in the fridge for 7-10 days after opening, especially if stored in a glass or plastic storage container. If you do transfer your applesauce to an airtight glass or plastic storage container, like one of Rubbermaid's dishwasher-safe options for leftovers, and know you won't finish it in the next week or so, you can also freeze it for up to a year. Homemade applesauce will last around the same amount of time.

Before your open your applesauce, it can last 12-18 months in the pantry from the date of purchase, so stocking up on smaller jars might be one way to make sure you always have it on hand when you need it, but aren't left with lots of leftovers that you can't eat fast enough. If you do have leftover applesauce that you're determined to use before it goes bad, try baking some muffins — applesauce is a great substitute for vegetable oil.