How Long Does Applesauce Last In The Fridge After Opening?
We've all been there: Embarking on a desperate search and investigating whether a questionable fridge item is still fresh. So, we'll get straight to it — according to the USDA's FoodKeeper tool, your store-bought applesauce should be fine in the fridge for 7-10 days after opening, especially if stored in a glass or plastic storage container. If you do transfer your applesauce to an airtight glass or plastic storage container, like one of Rubbermaid's dishwasher-safe options for leftovers, and know you won't finish it in the next week or so, you can also freeze it for up to a year. Homemade applesauce will last around the same amount of time.
Before your open your applesauce, it can last 12-18 months in the pantry from the date of purchase, so stocking up on smaller jars might be one way to make sure you always have it on hand when you need it, but aren't left with lots of leftovers that you can't eat fast enough. If you do have leftover applesauce that you're determined to use before it goes bad, try baking some muffins — applesauce is a great substitute for vegetable oil.
How to know when your applesauce is bad
Of course, with any food like this, there's a range when it comes to its expiration timeline — just because your applesauce hits the seven day mark doesn't mean it'll automatically go bad. So, what signs should you look out for to know when your canned food has gone bad?
First off, there's the obvious signs of spoilage. If you open your jar of applesauce and see mold or smell something off, don't risk it. Liquid or foam inside are also typically bad signs. If your container is leaking or bulging when you go to take it out of the fridge, that may be a sign that you didn't properly store your food — it may have been overfilled or grown bacteria that created gas, filling the empty space and swelling your container. At the end of the day, trust your instincts and play it safe; food poisoning is not worth a couple spoonfuls of applesauce, no matter how good it is.