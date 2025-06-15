The Street Food Scene Andrew Zimmern Thinks Is Underrated

Few culinary experts cover global cuisine quite like Andrew Zimmern. The chef and television personality has visited over 170 countries, winning Emmys and James Beard awards for shows like "Bizarre Foods" and "The Zimmern List." So whenever Zimmern shouts out a street food scene as particularly underrated, you know there's delectable magic in the locale. Precisely such a city among Zimmern's favorite food destinations is Taipei.

As noted on his Spilled Milk Substack, he believes that the Taiwanese capital's incredible culinary offerings are finally becoming better known abroad. And there's no better place to dive into the city's offerings than amidst street stalls and night markets. Eating at small outdoor venues all over the city is a daily ritual for both residents and tourists. The list of available foods is dazzling. From bao and rice rolls to noodle dishes, fried chicken, oyster omelets, tofu, and more. Some vendors are listed in the Michelin guide, others are beloved spots run for generations, and most are low-key in appearance, yet dazzle with their delicious offerings.

Furthermore, Taipei has a wealth of breakfast offerings, as well as a multitude of colorful night markets. Each dining context comes with its distinct lineup of dishes, diversifying the street food experience. Throw in ubiquitous tea stalls — selling pure teas as well as chewy or popping boba — along with juice and even milk-based drink stands, and the beverage department is covered. Needless to say, there's a sea of mouth-watering options to uncover in Taipei.