The Street Food Scene Andrew Zimmern Thinks Is Underrated
Few culinary experts cover global cuisine quite like Andrew Zimmern. The chef and television personality has visited over 170 countries, winning Emmys and James Beard awards for shows like "Bizarre Foods" and "The Zimmern List." So whenever Zimmern shouts out a street food scene as particularly underrated, you know there's delectable magic in the locale. Precisely such a city among Zimmern's favorite food destinations is Taipei.
As noted on his Spilled Milk Substack, he believes that the Taiwanese capital's incredible culinary offerings are finally becoming better known abroad. And there's no better place to dive into the city's offerings than amidst street stalls and night markets. Eating at small outdoor venues all over the city is a daily ritual for both residents and tourists. The list of available foods is dazzling. From bao and rice rolls to noodle dishes, fried chicken, oyster omelets, tofu, and more. Some vendors are listed in the Michelin guide, others are beloved spots run for generations, and most are low-key in appearance, yet dazzle with their delicious offerings.
Furthermore, Taipei has a wealth of breakfast offerings, as well as a multitude of colorful night markets. Each dining context comes with its distinct lineup of dishes, diversifying the street food experience. Throw in ubiquitous tea stalls — selling pure teas as well as chewy or popping boba — along with juice and even milk-based drink stands, and the beverage department is covered. Needless to say, there's a sea of mouth-watering options to uncover in Taipei.
Night markets encapsulate Taipei's incredible street food scene
When ranking his Taipei culinary experiences on "Bizarre Foods," Zimmern placed the night market culture at the top. These bustling hot spots showcase the city's culinary culture. Dozens of such markets cover the city, making them a communal experience. They're the spot to tick off many of Taiwan's essential dishes.
You'll find celebrated classics like oyster omelets, usually served alongside a sweet and sour sauce. There's also gua bao — popularized stateside by Eddie Huang — consisting of tender pork belly in a steamed bun, topped with greens and peanuts. Try out Taiwan's take on fried chicken. Classically fried twice, the variously sized poultry comes seasoned with basil leaves, lending it an aromatic herbal twist. For dessert, follow up with a delicious bowl of shaved iced-topped with fruit or crispy deep-fried sweet potato balls.
There's a communal magic and an energetic atmosphere to strolling and munching, constantly discovering more options to sample. At some markets, you'll even find games and other attractions, making eating out feel like a trip to the fair.
Find breakfast street food gems elsewhere throughout the city
Understandably, night markets appear on Taipei tourist guides since they are the most immersive peak into the food scene, but Andrew Zimmern highlights the extensive range of the city's food offerings. A mealtime that warrants special attention is breakfast: It's a cherished part of the city's culture. The city's iconic breakfast stalls are located near subway stations in the city, making them easy stopovers on the way to work or sightseeing.
For a heartier start, you can opt for a bowl of thick O-A-Mee Sua: Wheat noodles simmered into a thick dish with oyster and intestine. Alternatively, you can munch on filling stuffed scallion pancakes, savory deep-fried cakes, rolled egg pancakes, and steamed soup dumplings. And there's always a tasty beverage cup of soy milk or tea to wash it down. Each eatery offers dishes with a unique twist, so there's always many options available. Some shops operate 24 hours, so there's truly always a mouth-watering bite to try in the Taiwanese city.