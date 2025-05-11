Chewy Vs Popping Boba: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Boba transforms any kind of cold drink into edible entertainment. You can find these popping bits of chewy mystery in anything from iced lattes and fruit smoothies to traditional Taiwanese bubble tea. It's not just the kind of drink that boba pearls go into that's interchangeable, either. Sample bubble tea from fast food drink giant Mixue or any other bubble tea shop and you might notice a big difference in the boba pearls.

Sometimes you get boba that is like chewy little nuggets in the bottom of your drink while other boba pop with a bright burst of flavor when you bite down. Chewy boba is the old-school kind of boba made from tapioca starch; these pearls give you a satisfying toffee-like texture with a sweet but somewhat bland flavor that sweetens your drink a bit, but doesn't change the overall taste. Popping boba isn't made from tapioca starch at all; each pearl has an outer shell made by combining sodium alginate with calcium, and fruit juice is injected into each vibrantly colored jelly-like ball so they pop with flavor as soon as you take a bite.