The Special Ingredient That Makes Jell-O Shots Glow In The Dark

Everyone loves a fun Jell-O shot, but if you're in charge of making them, you've got to know how to make them the right way. But on top of this, you also want to make sure that your Jell-O shots stand out and from the good, if a little monotonous, standard. Come to the party with a tray full of glow-in-the-dark Jell-O shots, and you're sure to get some conversation going. Better still, making Jell-O shots that glow in the dark only requires one extra ingredient.

Tonic water is different from seltzer or club soda largely due to the fact that it contains quinine, a bitter ingredient that was once popular for its medicinal uses. As it turns out, quinine is also the ingredient that will make your Jell-O shots glow. Simply swap out your regular water for tonic water when you're making your Jell-O and let the quinine do the rest. Just bear in mind that quinine doesn't glow in the dark, per se — rather it glows under UV light. These would be perfect for a retro-themed blacklight party, so grab a few boxes of Jell-O and some tonic water and whip up some easy but unforgettable treats.